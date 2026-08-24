Completes a request for authorization of a Connected App to access a User’s account.

Call this endpoint using the query parameters from an OAuth Authorization request, after previously validating those parameters using the Preflight Check API.

Note that this endpoint takes in a few additional parameters the preflight check does not - state , nonce , and code_challenge .

We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.

If the authorization was successful, the redirect_uri will contain a valid authorization_code embedded as a query parameter.

If the authorization was unsuccessful, the redirect_uri will contain an OAuth2.1 error_code . In both cases, redirect the user to the location for the response to be consumed by the Connected App.

Exactly one of the following must be provided to identify the Member granting authorization:

member_id and organization_id

and session_token

session_jwt

session_token or session_jwt is passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the Member’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the If aoris passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the Member’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fieldsbe used if the Connected App intends to complete the Exchange Access Token flow.