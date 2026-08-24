// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
};
client.IDP.OAuth.Authorize(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/idp/oauth"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &oauth.AuthorizeParams{
ConsentGranted: true,
Scopes: []string{"openid"},
ClientID: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
RedirectURI: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
ResponseType: "code",
}
resp, err := client.IDP.OAuth.Authorize(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeRequest;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AuthorizeRequest params = new AuthorizeRequest();
params.setConsentGranted(true);
params.setScopes(new String("openid"));
params.setClientId("connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888");
params.setRedirectUri("https://app.example/oauth/callback");
params.setResponseType("code");
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getIDP().getOAuth().authorize(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeRequest
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.idp.oauth.authorize(
AuthorizeRequest(
consentGranted = true,
scopes = arrayOf("openid"),
clientId = "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirectUri = "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
responseType = "code",
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
};
client.idp.oauth.authorize(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->idp->oauth->authorize([
'consent_granted' => true,
'scopes' => ['openid'],
'client_id' => 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888',
'redirect_uri' => 'https://app.example/oauth/callback',
'response_type' => 'code',
]);
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
from stytch import B2BClient
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
consent_granted=True,
scopes=["openid"],
client_id="connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri="https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type="code",
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ['openid'],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code"
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::b2b::idp_oauth::AuthorizeRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
AuthorizeRequest{
consent_granted: true,
scopes: vec!["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"consent_granted": true,
"scopes": ["openid"],
"client_id": "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
"redirect_uri": "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
"response_type": "code"
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"redirect_uri": "<string>",
"status_code": 123,
"authorization_code": "<string>"
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Submit OAuth Authorization
Completes a request for authorization of a Connected App.
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
};
client.IDP.OAuth.Authorize(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/idp/oauth"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &oauth.AuthorizeParams{
ConsentGranted: true,
Scopes: []string{"openid"},
ClientID: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
RedirectURI: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
ResponseType: "code",
}
resp, err := client.IDP.OAuth.Authorize(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeRequest;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AuthorizeRequest params = new AuthorizeRequest();
params.setConsentGranted(true);
params.setScopes(new String("openid"));
params.setClientId("connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888");
params.setRedirectUri("https://app.example/oauth/callback");
params.setResponseType("code");
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getIDP().getOAuth().authorize(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.idpoauth.AuthorizeRequest
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.idp.oauth.authorize(
AuthorizeRequest(
consentGranted = true,
scopes = arrayOf("openid"),
clientId = "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirectUri = "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
responseType = "code",
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
};
client.idp.oauth.authorize(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->idp->oauth->authorize([
'consent_granted' => true,
'scopes' => ['openid'],
'client_id' => 'connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888',
'redirect_uri' => 'https://app.example/oauth/callback',
'response_type' => 'code',
]);
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
from stytch import B2BClient
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
consent_granted=True,
scopes=["openid"],
client_id="connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri="https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type="code",
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
consent_granted: true,
scopes: ['openid'],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code"
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::b2b::idp_oauth::AuthorizeRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.idp.oauth.authorize(
AuthorizeRequest{
consent_granted: true,
scopes: vec!["openid"],
client_id: "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
redirect_uri: "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
response_type: "code",
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/idp/oauth/authorize \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"consent_granted": true,
"scopes": ["openid"],
"client_id": "connected-app-test-d731954d-dab3-4a2b-bdee-07f3ad1be888",
"redirect_uri": "https://app.example/oauth/callback",
"response_type": "code"
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"redirect_uri": "<string>",
"status_code": 123,
"authorization_code": "<string>"
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
state,
nonce, and
code_challenge.
redirect_uri will contain a valid
authorization_code embedded as a query parameter.
If the authorization was unsuccessful, the
redirect_uri will contain an OAuth2.1
error_code. In both cases, redirect the user to the location for the response to be consumed by the Connected App.
Exactly one of the following must be provided to identify the Member granting authorization:
member_idand
organization_id
session_token
session_jwt
session_token or
session_jwt is passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the Member’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the Exchange Access Token flow.
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
Indicates whether the user granted the requested scopes.
An array of scopes requested by the client.
The ID of the Connected App client.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the
authorization_code grant.
The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is
code.
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The
organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value. You may also use the organization_slug or organization_external_id here as a convenience.
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Member. The
member_id is critical to perform operations on a Member, so be sure to preserve this value. You may use an external_id here if one is set for the member.
A secret token for a given Stytch Session.
The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.
Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only
consent is supported today.
An opaque value used to maintain state between the request and callback.
A string used to associate a client session with an ID token to mitigate replay attacks.
A base64url encoded challenge derived from the code verifier for PKCE flows.
Response
Successful response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the
authorization_code grant.
A one-time use code that can be exchanged for tokens.