"Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong."

"error_message" : "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong." ,

"Too many requests have been made."

"error_message" : "Too many requests have been made." ,

"The IDP client requested could not be found."

"error_message" : "The IDP client requested could not be found." ,

Examine and introspect a token for the given Connected Apps client. All standard OIDC claims, as well as custom claims, will be returned.

The active status can be used to determine if the token is active.

This endpoint is an RFC-7662 compliant token introspection endpoint.

This endpoint supports passing the client_id and client_secret within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header.

and within the request body as well as within a HTTP-Basic Auth header. This endpoint supports the application/x-www-form-urlencoded content type.

https://test.stytch.com/v1/public/${projectId}/oauth2/introspect . We recommend using the Custom Domain whenever possible. For backwards compatibility reasons, this endpoint is also available at

Body

token string required The token to introspect.

token_type_hint string required A hint for the type of the token. Possible values are access_token and refresh_token .

client_id string required The ID of the Connected App client.

client_secret string The secret of the Connected App client. Required for confidential clients

Response

active boolean Whether the token is active.

scope string The scopes granted to the token.

client_id string The ID of the Connected App client.

token_type string The type of the token. Possible values are access_token and refresh_token .

exp number The expiration time of the token, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

iat number The time at which the token was issued, expressed as a Unix timestamp.

sub string The subject of the token. This is a unique identifier for the user.

iss string The issuer of the token. This is the domain of your project, e.g. https://$ by default, or stytch.com/PROJECT_ID if the token was retrieved using the stytch.com domain. See the Custom Domain guide for more information.

aud string The audience ( client_id ) that the token is intended for. Additional custom audiences can be defined for the token by setting the access_token_custom_audience parameter on the client object.

request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.