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member_authenticated
boolean
required

Indicates whether the Member has all of the factors needed to fully authenticate to this Organization. If false, the Member may need to complete an MFA step or complete a different primary authentication flow. See the primary_required and mfa_required fields for more details on each.

organization
object
membership
object

Information about the membership.

primary_required
object

Information about the primary authentication requirements of the Organization.

mfa_required
object

Information about the MFA requirements of the Organization and the Member's options for fulfilling MFA.