{
"member_authenticated": true,
"mfa_required": {
"secondary_auth_initiated": "<string>"
}
}
Discovery
Discovered Organization Object
Indicates whether the Member has all of the factors needed to fully authenticate to this Organization. If false, the Member may need to complete an MFA step or complete a different primary authentication flow. See the
primary_required and
mfa_required fields for more details on each.
The Organization object.
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Information about the membership.
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Information about the primary authentication requirements of the Organization.
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Information about the MFA requirements of the Organization and the Member's options for fulfilling MFA.
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