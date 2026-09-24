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attribute_mismatch

401 Attribute mismatch

Unable to authenticate because attributes on request don’t match stored attributes.

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cname_invalid_for_http_only_cookies

401 Cname invalid for http only cookies

You didn’t provide a valid CNAME with your HTTP-only cookies setting set to ‘ENFORCED’. Consider updating the HTTP-only cookies setting to ‘ENABLED’ or making a request via the project’s configured CNAME.

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cname_required_for_http_only_cookies

401 Cname required for http only cookies

You may not make a request via the default API URL (‘api.stytch.com’ or ‘test.stytch.com’) with your HTTP-only cookies setting set to ‘ENFORCED’. Consider updating the HTTP-only cookies setting to ‘ENABLED’ or making a request via the project’s configured CNAME.

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401 Connected app consent revoked

The Connected App’s permission has been revoked. Complete another authorization flow to re-enable access.

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connected_app_not_allowed_for_org

401 Connected app not allowed for org

The requested Connected App is not approved for use with this Organization. Please contact your administrator.

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connected_app_supplied_redirect_url_not_found_in_client

401 Connected app supplied redirect url not found in client

The redirect URL supplied in the request is not registered to the client.

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endpoint_not_authorized_for_sdk

401 Endpoint not authorized for sdk

The project owner hasn’t authorized the Stytch SDK to call endpoints for this product.

Common Causes

  • You haven’t yet configured your Stytch project to allow SDK access to this product.

Troubleshooting

  • Enable the product via the Frontend SDK page in the Stytch Dashboard.
  • Toggle on the corresponding Enabled methods in the Frontend SDK page.
  • If you’re using our WebAuthn product, you’ll also need to enable “Manage user data” via the Frontend SDK page.

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enterprise_endpoint

401 Enterprise endpoint

Thanks for trying Stytch! We’re glad you’re excited to try our new products, but this one requires approval before using. Please reach out to support@stytch.com if you’re interested.

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insufficient_factors

401 Insufficient factors

User must be logged in with multiple categories of factors to call this endpoint.

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oauth_unverified_email

401 Oauth unverified email

The user has not verified their email with the OAuth provider. Please encourage them to verify their email address and try again.

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oidc_response_unverified_email

401 Oidc response unverified email

The user has not verified their email with the external provider. Please encourage them to verify their email address and try again.

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session_too_old_to_reset_password

401 Session too old to reset password

The provided session cannot be used to reset a password. It does not have an authentication_factor that was authenticated within the last 5 minutes. Please prompt the user to authenticate again before retrying the endpoint.

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stale_factors

401 Stale factors

In order to call this endpoint, the user should have authenticated within the last hour. Please reauthenticate and try again.

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too_many_m2m_clients_for_billing_tier

401 Too many m2m clients for billing tier

You have exceeded the maximum number of M2M clients for your billing tier.

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too_many_sso_connections_for_billing_tier

401 Too many sso connections for billing tier

You have exceeded the maximum SSO connections for your billing tier.

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twitter_401

401 Twitter 401

Twitter responded with a 401 Unauthorized error.

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unable_to_auth_impersonation_token

401 Unable to auth impersonation token

The impersonation token could not be authenticated.

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401 Unable to auth magic link

The magic link could not be authenticated because it was either used or expired.

Common Causes

  • A user clicks a magic link they already used before
  • A user waits too long to click a magic link that has expired

Troubleshooting

  • Send a new magic link to the user

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unable_to_auth_otp_code

401 Unable to auth otp code

The passcode could not be authenticated because it was either already used or expired. Send another passcode to this user.

Common Causes

  • The user may have inadvertently entered the same OTP code twice; either re-using a code they already authenticated or an expired code.
  • If you wrapped the OTPAuthenticate call in a useEffect and you are using React 18 in StrictMode, you may be double calling the method. See here for more details.

Troubleshooting

  • Review your code, and network requests (if using a frontend SDK) to determine if multiple requests are being made.
  • Send a new code to the user.

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unable_to_auth_password_reset_token

401 Unable to auth password reset token

The password reset token could not be authenticated, try sending another password reset email to the user.

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unable_to_auth_webauthn_registration

401 Unable to auth webauthn registration

WebAuthn registration could not be authenticated.

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unable_to_authenticate_recovery_code

401 Unable to authenticate recovery code

Unable to authenticate recovery code.

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unable_to_authenticate_totp

401 Unable to authenticate totp

Unable to authenticate TOTP.

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unable_to_verify_member_email_update

401 Unable to verify member email update

The member’s new email could not be verified because the verification deadline has passed. Try updating the email again.

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unauthorized_action

401 Unauthorized action

Unauthorized action.

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unauthorized_billing_permissions

401 Unauthorized billing permissions

This action or feature is not supported by your billing tier. Please visit https://stytch.com/dashboard/settings/pricing-plans for more information.

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unauthorized_credentials

401 Unauthorized credentials

The provided credentials (project_id and secret) were invalid, an incorrect password was provided to an Authenticate Password request, or an invalid/expired session token was included in a request.

Common Causes

  • Working with multiple Stytch Projects can result in the project_id and secret getting mixed up.
  • Improper clearing of revoked session cookies

Troubleshooting

  • Compare the secret and project_id you are using the the values in the Stytch Dashboard.
  • Confirm that the password provided to our Authenticate Password endpoint was correct, or prompt the user to reset their password.
  • Confirm the secret and project_id are associated within the same project.
  • Generate a new secret for your project_id in the Stytch Dashboard.
  • Ensure that there are no expired/invalid session tokens being included in requests.

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unauthorized_credentials_homepage

401 Unauthorized credentials homepage

Thanks for trying Stytch! Replace the project ID and secret with your credentials from the developer dashboard to start adding users. To get started, sign up here: https://stytch.com/login

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unauthorized_project_id_live

401 Unauthorized project id live

Unauthorized credentials. Looks like the project ID supplied in the request was a live project id. Try using a test project id when hitting test.stytch.com.

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unauthorized_project_id_test

401 Unauthorized project id test

Unauthorized credentials. Looks like the project ID supplied in the request was a test project id. Try using a live project id when hitting stytch.com.

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unavailable_endpoint

401 Unavailable endpoint

Thanks for trying Stytch! We’re glad you’re excited to try our new products, but this one is still under construction. Please reach out to support@stytch.com if you’re interested.

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user_unauthenticated

401 User unauthenticated

User must have an active Stytch session to call this method. Have you logged in yet?

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weak_factor_combination

401 Weak factor combination

This session does not contain a strong combination of factors.

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