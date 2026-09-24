{

"status_code" : 401 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "session_too_old_to_reset_password" ,

"error_message" : "The provided session cannot be used to reset a password. It does not have an authentication_factor that was authenticated within the last 5 minutes. Please prompt the user to authenticate again before retrying the endpoint." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/401#session_too_old_to_reset_password"