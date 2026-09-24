{

"status_code" : 404 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "recovery_codes_already_exist" ,

"error_message" : "The member you are attempting to migrate recovery codes into already has recovery codes attached. Please delete the existing authentication method associated with these codes before attempting to migrate new ones." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#recovery_codes_already_exist"