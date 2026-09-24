billing_info_not_found
404 Billing info not found
Billing info could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "billing_info_not_found",
"error_message": "Billing info could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#billing_info_not_found"
}
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captcha_provider_not_found
404 Captcha provider not found
Captcha Provider config could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "captcha_provider_not_found",
"error_message": "Captcha Provider config could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#captcha_provider_not_found"
}
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cname_record_not_found
404 Cname record not found
Could not find cname record using the values provided.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cname_record_not_found",
"error_message": "Could not find cname record using the values provided.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#cname_record_not_found"
}
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connected_app_not_found
404 Connected app not found
The Connected App requested could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "connected_app_not_found",
"error_message": "The Connected App requested could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#connected_app_not_found"
}
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default_provider_not_allowed
404 Default provider not allowed
The Stytch Default OAuth Provider is not compatible with this feature, which requires additional configuration for your project. Please configure your own OAuth provider in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "default_provider_not_allowed",
"error_message": "The Stytch Default OAuth Provider is not compatible with this feature, which requires additional configuration for your project. Please configure your own OAuth provider in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#default_provider_not_allowed"
}
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email_not_found
404 Email not found
There is not a user in this project associated with the supplied
email_id.
Common Causes
- The user mistypes their email when trying to authenticate via an email-based method which does not fall back to creating a new user. This includes password, magic link (via
send), and OTP (via
send) authentication.
Troubleshooting
- Prompt the user to check their inputted email, and try again
- Consider using a
loginOrCreatemethod if you would like new users to be able to authenticate
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_not_found",
"error_message": "Email could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#email_not_found"
}
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email_settings_not_found
404 Email settings not found
Email Settings could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_settings_not_found",
"error_message": "Email Settings could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#email_settings_not_found"
}
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email_template_not_found
404 Email template not found
Email Template could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "email_template_not_found",
"error_message": "Email Template could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#email_template_not_found"
}
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event_log_streaming_not_found
404 Event log streaming not found
The event log streaming destination was not found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "event_log_streaming_not_found",
"error_message": "The event log streaming destination was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#event_log_streaming_not_found"
}
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idp_access_token_could_not_be_exchanged
404 Idp access token could not be exchanged
The access token could not be exchanged.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_access_token_could_not_be_exchanged",
"error_message": "The access token could not be exchanged.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#idp_access_token_could_not_be_exchanged"
}
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idp_access_token_not_found
404 Idp access token not found
The access token could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_access_token_not_found",
"error_message": "The access token could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#idp_access_token_not_found"
}
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idp_auth_code_not_found
404 Idp auth code not found
The authorization code could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_auth_code_not_found",
"error_message": "The authorization code could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#idp_auth_code_not_found"
}
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idp_refresh_token_not_found
404 Idp refresh token not found
The refresh token could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "idp_refresh_token_not_found",
"error_message": "The refresh token could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#idp_refresh_token_not_found"
}
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insufficient_factors_for_session_exchange
404 Insufficient factors for session exchange
Session exchange is only supported with sessions containing magic link or OAuth factors. Complete a magic link flow or OAuth flow and try again.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "insufficient_factors_for_session_exchange",
"error_message": "Session exchange is only supported with sessions containing magic link or OAuth factors. Complete a magic link flow or OAuth flow and try again.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#insufficient_factors_for_session_exchange"
}
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intermediate_session_not_found
404 Intermediate session not found
Intermediate session could not be found.
Common Causes
- The intermediate session token was already consumed, e.g. already exchanged for a full-fledged Member Session.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "intermediate_session_not_found",
"error_message": "Intermediate session could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#intermediate_session_not_found"
}
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jwt_template_not_found
404 Jwt template not found
JWT Template was not found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "jwt_template_not_found",
"error_message": "JWT Template was not found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#jwt_template_not_found"
}
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magic_link_not_found
404 Magic link not found
The magic link could not be authenticated, try sending another magic link to the user.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "magic_link_not_found",
"error_message": "The magic link could not be authenticated, try sending another magic link to the user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#magic_link_not_found"
}
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member_does_not_exist_in_organization
404 Member does not exist in organization
Member does not exist in the specified organization.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_does_not_exist_in_organization",
"error_message": "Member does not exist in the specified organization.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#member_does_not_exist_in_organization"
}
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member_not_found
404 Member not found
Member could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_not_found",
"error_message": "Member could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#member_not_found"
}
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member_oauth_token_not_found
404 Member oauth token not found
Member OAuth Token not found
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_oauth_token_not_found",
"error_message": "Member OAuth Token not found",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#member_oauth_token_not_found"
}
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member_oidc_token_not_found
404 Member oidc token not found
Member OIDC Token not found
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_oidc_token_not_found",
"error_message": "Member OIDC Token not found",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#member_oidc_token_not_found"
}
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member_phone_number_not_found
404 Member phone number not found
Member Phone Number could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "member_phone_number_not_found",
"error_message": "Member Phone Number could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#member_phone_number_not_found"
}
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no_captcha_provider_configured
404 No captcha provider configured
There’s no Captcha Provider configured for this platform. Please configure the captcha config at https://stytch.com/dashboard/captcha/recaptcha.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_captcha_provider_configured",
"error_message": "There's no Captcha Provider configured for this platform. Please configure the captcha config at https://stytch.com/dashboard/captcha/recaptcha.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#no_captcha_provider_configured"
}
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oauth_config_not_found
404 Oauth config not found
The OAuth config was not found. You can configure your OAuth providers in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_config_not_found",
"error_message": "The OAuth config was not found. You can configure your OAuth providers in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#oauth_config_not_found"
}
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oauth_token_not_found
404 Oauth token not found
The OAuth token provided can not be found. This may be because the token never existed, or has already been used successfully.
Common Causes
- The web app is attempting to authenticate the
tokenmultiple times. In this case, the first attempt results in a successful response, but all following attempts result in this error.
Troubleshooting
- Review your code which grabs the
tokenfrom the redirect URL query params and authenticates the token. Each token can only be authenticated once.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_token_not_found",
"error_message": "OAuth Token could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#oauth_token_not_found"
}
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oauth_user_registration_not_found
404 Oauth user registration not found
OAuth user registration could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oauth_user_registration_not_found",
"error_message": "OAuth user registration could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#oauth_user_registration_not_found"
}
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oidc_connection_not_found
404 Oidc connection not found
OIDC Connection could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "oidc_connection_not_found",
"error_message": "OIDC Connection could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#oidc_connection_not_found"
}
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organization_not_found
404 Organization not found
Organization could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "organization_not_found",
"error_message": "Organization could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#organization_not_found"
}
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organization_user_not_found
404 Organization user not found
Organization User could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "organization_user_not_found",
"error_message": "Organization User could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#organization_user_not_found"
}
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otp_code_not_found
404 Otp code not found
The passcode provided was incorrect and could not be authenticated.
Common Causes
- The user is not providing the correct OTP code for their authentication attempt. They may have mistyped the value, or are referencing an old or unassociated OPT code.
Troubleshooting
- Ask the user to try again. Additionally, provide an option for the user to send a new code if they are unable to authenticate.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "otp_code_not_found",
"error_message": "The passcode was incorrect and could not be authenticated, encourage the user to try inputting the passcode again or send another passcode.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#otp_code_not_found"
}
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password_not_found
404 Password not found
The password could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "password_not_found",
"error_message": "The password could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#password_not_found"
}
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phone_number_not_found
404 Phone number not found
The provided phone number is not attached to an existing User.
Common Causes
- Calling a
/sendinstead of a
login_or_createendpoint for a new user;
/sendwill only succeed given a phone number which is already attached to an existing User.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "phone_number_not_found",
"error_message": "Phone Number could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#phone_number_not_found"
}
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project_not_found
404 Project not found
Project could not be found.
Common Causes
- Working with multiple Stytch Projects can result in the
project_idand
secretgetting mixed up.
Troubleshooting
- Confirm the
secretand
project_idare associated within the same project.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "project_not_found",
"error_message": "Project could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#project_not_found"
}
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project_user_not_found
404 Project user not found
Project User could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "project_user_not_found",
"error_message": "Project User could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#project_user_not_found"
}
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public_token_not_found
404 Public token not found
public_token could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "public_token_not_found",
"error_message": "public_token could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#public_token_not_found"
}
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recovery_codes_already_exist
404 Recovery codes already exist
The member you are attempting to migrate recovery codes into already has recovery codes attached. Please delete the existing authentication method associated with these codes before attempting to migrate new ones.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "recovery_codes_already_exist",
"error_message": "The member you are attempting to migrate recovery codes into already has recovery codes attached. Please delete the existing authentication method associated with these codes before attempting to migrate new ones.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#recovery_codes_already_exist"
}
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recovery_codes_not_found
404 Recovery codes not found
Recovery codes could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "recovery_codes_not_found",
"error_message": "Recovery codes could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#recovery_codes_not_found"
}
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redirect_url_not_found
404 Redirect url not found
Redirect URL could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "redirect_url_not_found",
"error_message": "Redirect URL could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#redirect_url_not_found"
}
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route_not_found
404 Route not found
The route provided is not supported.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "route_not_found",
"error_message": "The route provided is not supported.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#route_not_found"
}
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route_not_supported_in_test
404 Route not supported in test
This route is not supported in the test environment. Please use api.stytch.com instead.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "route_not_supported_in_test",
"error_message": "This route is not supported in the test environment. Please use api.stytch.com instead.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#route_not_supported_in_test"
}
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saml_connection_not_found
404 Saml connection not found
SAML Connection could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "saml_connection_not_found",
"error_message": "SAML Connection could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#saml_connection_not_found"
}
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secret_not_found
404 Secret not found
Secret could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "secret_not_found",
"error_message": "Secret could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#secret_not_found"
}
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session_not_found
404 Session not found
The session could not be found. It could be revoked, expired, or nonexistent.
Common Causes
- When a session expires or is revoked, Stytch will return a
session_not_founderror for an attempt to authenticate it.
- A user returns to a browser session after a long period of inactivity.
- A user is deleted and their session is automatically revoked.
Troubleshooting
- You can pull all of a user’s active sessions using the get sessions endpoint.
- In most cases, a
session_not_founderror should prompt your app to re-authenticate the user; their session was either revoked, expired, or otherwise no longer exists. They’ll need to generate a new session.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "session_not_found",
"error_message": "Session could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#session_not_found"
}
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sso_connection_not_found
404 Sso connection not found
SSO Connection could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "sso_connection_not_found",
"error_message": "SSO Connection could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#sso_connection_not_found"
}
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sso_encryption_private_key_not_found
404 Sso encryption private key not found
The encryption private key could not be found. Please pass in a valid, active encryption private key.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "sso_encryption_private_key_not_found",
"error_message": "The encryption private key could not be found. Please pass in a valid, active encryption private key.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#sso_encryption_private_key_not_found"
}
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sso_token_not_found
404 Sso token not found
SSO Token could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "sso_token_not_found",
"error_message": "SSO Token could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#sso_token_not_found"
}
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totp_not_found
404 Totp not found
The TOTP could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "totp_not_found",
"error_message": "The TOTP could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#totp_not_found"
}
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totps_not_found_for_user
404 Totps not found for user
Unable to authenticate totp_code since no active or pending TOTPs could be found for the user.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "totps_not_found_for_user",
"error_message": "Unable to authenticate totp_code since no active or pending TOTPs could be found for the user.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#totps_not_found_for_user"
}
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trusted_token_profile_not_found
404 Trusted token profile not found
The trusted token profile could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "trusted_token_profile_not_found",
"error_message": "The trusted token profile could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#trusted_token_profile_not_found"
}
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webauthn_registration_not_found
404 Webauthn registration not found
The WebAuthn registration could not be found.
{
"status_code": 404,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "webauthn_registration_not_found",
"error_message": "The WebAuthn registration could not be found.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/b2b/api/errors/404#webauthn_registration_not_found"
}