Skip to main content

billing_info_not_found

404 Billing info not found

Billing info could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

captcha_provider_not_found

404 Captcha provider not found

Captcha Provider config could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

cname_record_not_found

404 Cname record not found

Could not find cname record using the values provided.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

connected_app_not_found

404 Connected app not found

The Connected App requested could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

default_provider_not_allowed

404 Default provider not allowed

The Stytch Default OAuth Provider is not compatible with this feature, which requires additional configuration for your project. Please configure your own OAuth provider in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_not_found

404 Email not found

There is not a user in this project associated with the supplied email or email_id.

Common Causes

  • The user mistypes their email when trying to authenticate via an email-based method which does not fall back to creating a new user. This includes password, magic link (via send), and OTP (via send) authentication.

Troubleshooting

  • Prompt the user to check their inputted email, and try again
  • Consider using a loginOrCreate method if you would like new users to be able to authenticate

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_settings_not_found

404 Email settings not found

Email Settings could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

email_template_not_found

404 Email template not found

Email Template could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

event_log_streaming_not_found

404 Event log streaming not found

The event log streaming destination was not found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_access_token_could_not_be_exchanged

404 Idp access token could not be exchanged

The access token could not be exchanged.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_access_token_not_found

404 Idp access token not found

The access token could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_auth_code_not_found

404 Idp auth code not found

The authorization code could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

idp_refresh_token_not_found

404 Idp refresh token not found

The refresh token could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

insufficient_factors_for_session_exchange

404 Insufficient factors for session exchange

Session exchange is only supported with sessions containing magic link or OAuth factors. Complete a magic link flow or OAuth flow and try again.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

intermediate_session_not_found

404 Intermediate session not found

Intermediate session could not be found.

Common Causes

  • The intermediate session token was already consumed, e.g. already exchanged for a full-fledged Member Session.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

jwt_template_not_found

404 Jwt template not found

JWT Template was not found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

404 Magic link not found

The magic link could not be authenticated, try sending another magic link to the user.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_does_not_exist_in_organization

404 Member does not exist in organization

Member does not exist in the specified organization.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_not_found

404 Member not found

Member could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_oauth_token_not_found

404 Member oauth token not found

Member OAuth Token not found

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_oidc_token_not_found

404 Member oidc token not found

Member OIDC Token not found

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

member_phone_number_not_found

404 Member phone number not found

Member Phone Number could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

no_captcha_provider_configured

404 No captcha provider configured

There’s no Captcha Provider configured for this platform. Please configure the captcha config at https://stytch.com/dashboard/captcha/recaptcha.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

oauth_config_not_found

404 Oauth config not found

The OAuth config was not found. You can configure your OAuth providers in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

oauth_token_not_found

404 Oauth token not found

The OAuth token provided can not be found. This may be because the token never existed, or has already been used successfully.

Common Causes

  • The web app is attempting to authenticate the token multiple times. In this case, the first attempt results in a successful response, but all following attempts result in this error.

Troubleshooting

  • Review your code which grabs the token from the redirect URL query params and authenticates the token. Each token can only be authenticated once.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

oauth_user_registration_not_found

404 Oauth user registration not found

OAuth user registration could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

oidc_connection_not_found

404 Oidc connection not found

OIDC Connection could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

organization_not_found

404 Organization not found

Organization could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

organization_user_not_found

404 Organization user not found

Organization User could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

otp_code_not_found

404 Otp code not found

The passcode provided was incorrect and could not be authenticated.

Common Causes

  • The user is not providing the correct OTP code for their authentication attempt. They may have mistyped the value, or are referencing an old or unassociated OPT code.

Troubleshooting

  • Ask the user to try again. Additionally, provide an option for the user to send a new code if they are unable to authenticate.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

password_not_found

404 Password not found

The password could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

phone_number_not_found

404 Phone number not found

The provided phone number is not attached to an existing User.

Common Causes

  • Calling a /send instead of a login_or_create endpoint for a new user; /send will only succeed given a phone number which is already attached to an existing User.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

project_not_found

404 Project not found

Project could not be found.

Common Causes

  • Working with multiple Stytch Projects can result in the project_id and secret getting mixed up.

Troubleshooting

  • Confirm the secret and project_id are associated within the same project.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

project_user_not_found

404 Project user not found

Project User could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

public_token_not_found

404 Public token not found

public_token could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

recovery_codes_already_exist

404 Recovery codes already exist

The member you are attempting to migrate recovery codes into already has recovery codes attached. Please delete the existing authentication method associated with these codes before attempting to migrate new ones.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

recovery_codes_not_found

404 Recovery codes not found

Recovery codes could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

redirect_url_not_found

404 Redirect url not found

Redirect URL could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

route_not_found

404 Route not found

The route provided is not supported.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

route_not_supported_in_test

404 Route not supported in test

This route is not supported in the test environment. Please use api.stytch.com instead.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

saml_connection_not_found

404 Saml connection not found

SAML Connection could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

secret_not_found

404 Secret not found

Secret could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

session_not_found

404 Session not found

The session could not be found. It could be revoked, expired, or nonexistent.

Common Causes

  • When a session expires or is revoked, Stytch will return a session_not_found error for an attempt to authenticate it.
  • A user returns to a browser session after a long period of inactivity.
  • A user is deleted and their session is automatically revoked.

Troubleshooting

  • You can pull all of a user’s active sessions using the get sessions endpoint.
  • In most cases, a session_not_found error should prompt your app to re-authenticate the user; their session was either revoked, expired, or otherwise no longer exists. They’ll need to generate a new session.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

sso_connection_not_found

404 Sso connection not found

SSO Connection could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

sso_encryption_private_key_not_found

404 Sso encryption private key not found

The encryption private key could not be found. Please pass in a valid, active encryption private key.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

sso_token_not_found

404 Sso token not found

SSO Token could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

totp_not_found

404 Totp not found

The TOTP could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

totps_not_found_for_user

404 Totps not found for user

Unable to authenticate totp_code since no active or pending TOTPs could be found for the user.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

trusted_token_profile_not_found

404 Trusted token profile not found

The trusted token profile could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack

webauthn_registration_not_found

404 Webauthn registration not found

The WebAuthn registration could not be found.

Need help?

Send us an email

Contact us on slack