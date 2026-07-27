This endpoint is not recommended for use in login flows. Scaling issues may occur, as search performance may vary from ~150 milliseconds to 9 seconds depending on query complexity and rate limits are set to 100 requests/min.

Search for Members within specified Organizations .

RBAC Enforced API If a Member Session is passed in the Authorization headers, Stytch will enforce that the Member has permission to take the Action on the Resource prior to honoring the request. To learn more, see the RBAC guide

Submitting an empty query returns all non-deleted Members within the specified Organizations.

By default, this endpoint will not return deleted Members. To include deleted Members in the search results, explicitly include the deleted status in the statuses filter.

All fuzzy search filters require a minimum of three characters.

​ Filter Reference

Each query operand requires a filter_name and filter_value . The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.

Filter Name Value Type Description Example member_ids array[string] Filter by one or more exact member IDs. ["member-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"] member_emails array[string] Filter by one or more exact member email addresses. ["member@example.com"] member_email_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for member by email address. Requires a minimum of three characters. "john" member_mfa_phone_numbers array[string] Filter by one or more exact member MFA phone numbers. ["+12025550162"] member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy string Fuzzy search for member by MFA phone number. Requires a minimum of three characters. "415" member_password_exists boolean Filter members by whether they have a password set. true statuses array[string] Filter by one or more member statuses ( active , invited , pending , deleted ). Note: deleted only works alone or with member_ids filter. ["active", "invited"] member_roles array[string] Filter by one or more member roles. Searches across both explicit and implicit assigned Roles. ["admin", "editor"]