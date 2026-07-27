// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
organization_ids: ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
};
const options = {
authorization: {
session_token: '${sessionToken}',
},
};
client.Organizations.Members.Search(params, options)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/organizations/members"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/methodoptions"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &members.SearchParams{
OrganizationIds: []string{"organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"},
}
options := &members.SearchParamsOptions{
Authorization: methodoptions.Authorization{
SessionToken: "${sessionToken}",
},
}
resp, err := client.Organizations.Members.Search(context.Background(), params, options)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequest;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequestOptions;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.methodoptions.Authorization;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
SearchRequest params = new SearchRequest();
params.setOrganizationIds(new String("organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"));
SearchRequestOptions options = new SearchRequestOptions();
Authorization authorization = new Authorization();
authorization.setSessionToken("${sessionToken}");
options.setAuthorization(authorization);
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getOrganizations().getMembers().search(params, options);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequest
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequestOptions
import com.stytch.java.common.methodoptions.Authorization
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.organizations.members.search(
SearchRequest(
organizationIds = arrayOf("organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"),
),
SearchRequestOptions(
Authorization(
sessionToken = "${sessionToken}",
),
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
organization_ids: ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
};
const options = {
authorization: {
session_token: '${sessionToken}',
},
};
client.organizations.members.search(params, options)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->organizations->members->search([
'organization_ids' => ['organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931'],
], [
'authorization' => ['session_token' => '${sessionToken}'],
]);
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
from stytch import B2BClient
from stytch.b2b.models.organizations_members import SearchRequestOptions
from stytch.shared.method_options import Authorization
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.organizations.members.search(
organization_ids=["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
method_options=SearchRequestOptions(
authorization=Authorization(
session_token="${sessionToken}",
),
),
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.organizations.members.search(
organization_ids: ['organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931'],
method_options: StytchB2B::Organizations::Members::SearchRequestOptions.new(
authorization: Stytch::MethodOptions::Authorization.new(session_token: '${sessionToken}')
)
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::b2b::organizations_members::SearchRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.organizations.members.search(
SearchRequest{
organization_ids: vec!["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/members/search \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "X-Stytch-Member-Session: ${sessionToken}" \
-d '{
"organization_ids": ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"]
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"members": [
{
"organization_id": "<string>",
"member_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>",
"status": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"sso_registrations": [
{
"connection_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"sso_attributes": {}
}
],
"is_breakglass": true,
"member_password_id": "<string>",
"oauth_registrations": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"member_oauth_registration_id": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>"
}
],
"email_address_verified": true,
"mfa_phone_number_verified": true,
"is_admin": true,
"totp_registration_id": "<string>",
"retired_email_addresses": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"mfa_enrolled": true,
"mfa_phone_number": "<string>",
"default_mfa_method": "<string>",
"roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"sources": [
{
"type": "<string>",
"details": {}
}
]
}
],
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"scim_registration": {
"connection_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"scim_attributes": {
"user_name": "<string>",
"id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"active": true,
"groups": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"display": "<string>"
}
],
"display_name": "<string>",
"nick_name": "<string>",
"profile_url": "<string>",
"user_type": "<string>",
"title": "<string>",
"preferred_language": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"timezone": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"phone_numbers": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"addresses": [
{
"formatted": "<string>",
"street_address": "<string>",
"locality": "<string>",
"region": "<string>",
"postal_code": "<string>",
"country": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"ims": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"photos": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"entitlements": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"roles": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"x509certificates": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"name": {
"formatted": "<string>",
"family_name": "<string>",
"given_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"honorific_prefix": "<string>",
"honorific_suffix": "<string>"
},
"enterprise_extension": {
"employee_number": "<string>",
"cost_center": "<string>",
"division": "<string>",
"department": "<string>",
"organization": "<string>",
"manager": {
"value": "<string>",
"ref": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>"
}
}
}
},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
}
],
"results_metadata": {
"total": 123,
"next_cursor": "<string>"
},
"organizations": {},
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Search Members
Search Members using the Stytch B2B API.
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
organization_ids: ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
};
const options = {
authorization: {
session_token: '${sessionToken}',
},
};
client.Organizations.Members.Search(params, options)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/b2bstytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/b2b/organizations/members"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/methodoptions"
)
func main() {
client, err := b2bstytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &members.SearchParams{
OrganizationIds: []string{"organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"},
}
options := &members.SearchParamsOptions{
Authorization: methodoptions.Authorization{
SessionToken: "${sessionToken}",
},
}
resp, err := client.Organizations.Members.Search(context.Background(), params, options)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequest;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequestOptions;
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient;
import com.stytch.java.common.methodoptions.Authorization;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchB2BClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
SearchRequest params = new SearchRequest();
params.setOrganizationIds(new String("organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"));
SearchRequestOptions options = new SearchRequestOptions();
Authorization authorization = new Authorization();
authorization.setSessionToken("${sessionToken}");
options.setAuthorization(authorization);
Object result = StytchB2BClient.getOrganizations().getMembers().search(params, options);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.b2b.StytchB2BClient
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequest
import com.stytch.java.b2b.models.organizationsmembers.SearchRequestOptions
import com.stytch.java.common.methodoptions.Authorization
fun main() {
StytchB2BClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchB2BClient.organizations.members.search(
SearchRequest(
organizationIds = arrayOf("organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"),
),
SearchRequestOptions(
Authorization(
sessionToken = "${sessionToken}",
),
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.B2BClient({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
organization_ids: ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
};
const options = {
authorization: {
session_token: '${sessionToken}',
},
};
client.organizations.members.search(params, options)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->organizations->members->search([
'organization_ids' => ['organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931'],
], [
'authorization' => ['session_token' => '${sessionToken}'],
]);
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
from stytch import B2BClient
from stytch.b2b.models.organizations_members import SearchRequestOptions
from stytch.shared.method_options import Authorization
client = B2BClient(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.organizations.members.search(
organization_ids=["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
method_options=SearchRequestOptions(
authorization=Authorization(
session_token="${sessionToken}",
),
),
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
require 'stytch'
client = StytchB2B::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.organizations.members.search(
organization_ids: ['organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931'],
method_options: StytchB2B::Organizations::Members::SearchRequestOptions.new(
authorization: Stytch::MethodOptions::Authorization.new(session_token: '${sessionToken}')
)
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
use stytch::b2b::client::Client;
use stytch::b2b::organizations_members::SearchRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.organizations.members.search(
SearchRequest{
organization_ids: vec!["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"],
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/b2b/organizations/members/search
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/b2b/organizations/members/search \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H "X-Stytch-Member-Session: ${sessionToken}" \
-d '{
"organization_ids": ["organization-test-07971b06-ac8b-4cdb-9c15-63b17e653931"]
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"members": [
{
"organization_id": "<string>",
"member_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>",
"status": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"sso_registrations": [
{
"connection_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"sso_attributes": {}
}
],
"is_breakglass": true,
"member_password_id": "<string>",
"oauth_registrations": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"member_oauth_registration_id": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>"
}
],
"email_address_verified": true,
"mfa_phone_number_verified": true,
"is_admin": true,
"totp_registration_id": "<string>",
"retired_email_addresses": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"mfa_enrolled": true,
"mfa_phone_number": "<string>",
"default_mfa_method": "<string>",
"roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"sources": [
{
"type": "<string>",
"details": {}
}
]
}
],
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"scim_registration": {
"connection_id": "<string>",
"registration_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"scim_attributes": {
"user_name": "<string>",
"id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>",
"active": true,
"groups": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"display": "<string>"
}
],
"display_name": "<string>",
"nick_name": "<string>",
"profile_url": "<string>",
"user_type": "<string>",
"title": "<string>",
"preferred_language": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"timezone": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"phone_numbers": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"addresses": [
{
"formatted": "<string>",
"street_address": "<string>",
"locality": "<string>",
"region": "<string>",
"postal_code": "<string>",
"country": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"ims": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"photos": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"entitlements": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"roles": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"x509certificates": [
{
"value": "<string>",
"type": "<string>",
"primary": true
}
],
"name": {
"formatted": "<string>",
"family_name": "<string>",
"given_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"honorific_prefix": "<string>",
"honorific_suffix": "<string>"
},
"enterprise_extension": {
"employee_number": "<string>",
"cost_center": "<string>",
"division": "<string>",
"department": "<string>",
"organization": "<string>",
"manager": {
"value": "<string>",
"ref": "<string>",
"display_name": "<string>"
}
}
}
},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
}
],
"results_metadata": {
"total": 123,
"next_cursor": "<string>"
},
"organizations": {},
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
query returns all non-deleted Members within the specified Organizations.
By default, this endpoint will not return
deleted Members. To include deleted Members in the search results, explicitly include the
deleted status in the
statuses filter.
Filter ReferenceEach query operand requires a
filter_name and
filter_value. The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.
|Filter Name
|Value Type
|Description
|Example
member_ids
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact member IDs.
["member-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"]
member_emails
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact member email addresses.
["member@example.com"]
member_email_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for member by email address. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"john"
member_mfa_phone_numbers
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact member MFA phone numbers.
["+12025550162"]
member_mfa_phone_number_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for member by MFA phone number. Requires a minimum of three characters.
"415"
member_password_exists
boolean
|Filter members by whether they have a password set.
true
statuses
array[string]
|Filter by one or more member statuses (
active,
invited,
pending,
deleted). Note:
deleted only works alone or with
member_ids filter.
["active", "invited"]
member_roles
array[string]
|Filter by one or more member roles. Searches across both explicit and implicit assigned Roles.
["admin", "editor"]
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Headers
A Stytch session that can be used to run the request with the given member's permissions.
A Stytch Session JSON Web Token (JWT) that can be used to run the request with the given member's permissions.
Body
Request type
An array of organization_ids. At least one value is required.
The
cursor field allows you to paginate through your results. Each result array is limited to 1000 results. If your query returns more than 1000 results, you will need to paginate the responses using the
cursor. If you receive a response that includes a non-null
next_cursor in the
results_metadata object, repeat the search call with the
next_cursor value set to the
cursor field to retrieve the next page of results. Continue to make search calls until the
next_cursor in the response is null.
The number of search results to return per page. The default limit is 100. A maximum of 1000 results can be returned by a single search request. If the total size of your result set is greater than one page size, you must paginate the response. See the
cursor field.
x >= 0
The optional query object contains the operator, i.e.
AND or
OR, and the operands that will filter your results. Only an operator is required. If you include no operands, no filtering will be applied. If you include no query object, it will return all Members with no filtering applied.
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Response
Successful response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
An array of Member objects.
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The search
results_metadata object contains metadata relevant to your specific query like
total and
next_cursor.
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The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.