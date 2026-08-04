{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
RBAC
Resource Object
A Resource is an entity with an associated list of actions. The actions list enumerates all the valid operations that can be performed upon the Resource. All Resources are stored in your Project’s RBAC Policy. You can create and manage Resources in the RBAC Policies page of the Stytch Dashboard. Check out the RBAC overview to learn more about Stytch’s RBAC permissioning model.
A unique identifier of the RBAC Resource, provided by the developer and intended to be human-readable.
A
resource_id is not allowed to start with
stytch, which is a special prefix used for Stytch default Resources with reserved
resource_ids. These include:
stytch.organization
stytch.member
stytch.sso
stytch.self
Check out the guide on Stytch default Resources for a more detailed explanation.
The description of the RBAC Resource.
A list of all possible actions for a provided Resource.
Reserved
actions that are predefined by Stytch include:
*
- For the
stytch.organizationResource:
update.info.name
update.info.slug
update.info.untrusted_metadata
update.info.email_jit_provisioning
update.info.logo_url
update.info.email_invites
update.info.allowed_domains
update.info.default_sso_connection
update.info.sso_jit_provisioning
update.info.mfa_policy
update.info.implicit_roles
delete
-
- For the
stytch.memberResource:
create
update.info.name
update.info.untrusted_metadata
update.info.mfa-phone
update.info.delete.mfa-phone
update.settings.is-breakglass
update.settings.mfa_enrolled
update.settings.roles
search
delete
-
- For the
stytch.ssoResource:
create
update
delete
-
- For the
stytch.selfResource:
update.info.name
update.info.untrusted_metadata
update.info.mfa-phone
update.info.delete.mfa-phone
update.info.delete.password
update.settings.mfa_enrolled
delete
-