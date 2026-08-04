{
"role_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"permissions": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
}
RBAC
Role Object
A Role is a named collection of permissions that links actions to a Resource. Roles are assigned to Members, either explicitly by direct assignment or implicitly by matching attributes or conditions, which grants them permissions. Role assignment can be programmatically managed through certain Stytch API endpoints. All Roles are stored in your Project’s RBAC Policy. You can create, manage, and assign Roles in the RBAC Policies page of the Stytch Dashboard. Check out the RBAC overview to learn more about Stytch’s RBAC permissioning model.
The unique identifier of the RBAC Role, provided by the developer and intended to be human-readable.
Reserved
role_ids that are predefined by Stytch include:
stytch_member
stytch_admin
Check out the guide on Stytch default Roles for a more detailed explanation.
The description of the RBAC Role.