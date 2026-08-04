

A Scope is a named collection of permissions that links actions to a Resource. Scopes are granted to Connected Apps by a member. The member must have roles assigned that encompass the requested permissions denoted by the Scope. The wildcard * can be used to denote that all actions on a specific resource are required.

All Scopes are stored in your Project’s RBAC Policy. You can create, manage, and assign Scopes in the RBAC Policies page of the Stytch Dashboard.

Check out the RBAC overview to learn more about Stytch’s RBAC permissioning model.