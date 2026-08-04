{
"group_id": "<string>",
"group_name": "<string>",
"organization_id": "<string>",
"connection_id": "<string>"
}
SCIM
SCIM Connection Object
Stytch-issued, globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SCIM Group. The entity
id in the SCIM specification is issued by the Service Provider (SP) and returned to the Identity Provider (IdP) to store and use for uniquely identify and updating the Group moving forward.
The displayName of the SCIM group, sent from the Identity Provider (IdP).
Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value.
The ID of the SCIM connection.