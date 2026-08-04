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group_id
string
required

Stytch-issued, globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SCIM Group. The entity id in the SCIM specification is issued by the Service Provider (SP) and returned to the Identity Provider (IdP) to store and use for uniquely identify and updating the Group moving forward.

group_name
string
required

The displayName of the SCIM group, sent from the Identity Provider (IdP).

organization_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value.

connection_id
string
required

The ID of the SCIM connection.