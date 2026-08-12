Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will start a new session if one doesn't already exist, returning both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session. Remember that the session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will need to be refreshed over time.

This value must be a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 527040 minutes (366 days).

If a session_token or session_jwt is provided then a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.