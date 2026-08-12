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POST
C#
Exchange an auth token issued by a trusted identity provider for a Stytch session. You must first register a Trusted Auth Token profile in the Dashboard. If a session token or session is provided, it will add the trusted auth token as an authentication factor to the existing session.
Attested sessions are not mutable and cannot have new authentication factors added, and cannot have their duration extended.

Authorizations

Authorization
string
header
required

Basic authentication header of the form Basic <encoded-value>, where <encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string username:password.

Body

application/json

Request type

profile_id
string
required

The ID of the trusted auth token profile to use for attestation.

token
string
required

The trusted auth token to authenticate. The token must have an organization ID claim if JIT provisioning is enabled.

organization_id
string

The organization ID that the session should be authenticated in. Must be provided if the trusted auth token does not have an organization ID claim.

session_duration_minutes
integer<int32>

Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will start a new session if one doesn't already exist, returning both an opaque session_token and session_jwt for this session. Remember that the session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will need to be refreshed over time.

This value must be a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 527040 minutes (366 days).

If a session_token or session_jwt is provided then a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.

If the session_duration_minutes parameter is not specified, a Stytch session will be created with a 60 minute duration. If you don't want to use the Stytch session product, you can ignore the session fields in the response.

session_custom_claims
object

Add a custom claims map to the Session being authenticated. Claims are only created if a Session is initialized by providing a value in session_duration_minutes. Claims will be included on the Session object and in the JWT. To update a key in an existing Session, supply a new value. To delete a key, supply a null value. Custom claims made with reserved claims (iss, sub, aud, exp, nbf, iat, jti) will be ignored. Total custom claims size cannot exceed four kilobytes.

session_token
string

The session_token for the session that you wish to add the trusted auth token authentication factor to.

session_jwt
string

The session_jwt for the session that you wish to add the trusted auth token authentication factor to.

telemetry_id
string

If the telemetry_id is passed, as part of this request, Stytch will call the Fingerprint Lookup API and store the associated fingerprints and IPGEO information for the Member. Your workspace must be enabled for Device Fingerprinting to use this feature.

Response

Successful response

request_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.

member_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Member.

member_session
object
required
session_token
string
required

A secret token for a given Stytch Session.

session_jwt
string
required

The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.

member
object
required
organization
object
required
status_code
integer<int32>
required

The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.

member_device
object

If a valid telemetry_id was passed in the request and the Fingerprint Lookup API returned results, the member_device response field will contain information about the member's device attributes.