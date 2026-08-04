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organization_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific Organization. The organization_id is critical to perform operations on an Organization, so be sure to preserve this value. You may also use the organization_slug or organization_external_id here as a convenience.

connection_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific External SSO Connection.

external_organization_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a different Organization within your Project.

external_connection_id
string
required

Globally unique UUID that identifies a specific SSO connection configured for a different Organization in your Project.

display_name
string
required

A human-readable display name for the connection.

status
string
required

The status of the connection. External connections are always active.

external_connection_implicit_role_assignments
object[]
required

All Members who log in with this External connection will implicitly receive the specified Roles. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment. Implicit role assignments are not supported for External connections if the underlying SSO connection is an OIDC connection.

external_group_implicit_role_assignments
object[]
required

Defines the names of the groups that grant specific role assignments. For each group-Role pair, if a Member logs in with this external connection and belongs to the specified group, they will be granted the associated Role. See the RBAC guide for more information about role assignment.