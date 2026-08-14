​ getRoleDisplayName (role: Role) => string A function that returns the display name for a role. By default, the role.role_id is used as the display name.

​ getRoleDescription (role: Role) => string A function that returns the description for a role. By default, the role.description is used as is.

​ getRoleSortOrder (roles: Role[]) => string[] A function that determines the sort order of the roles. Returns a list of role IDs in the desired order.

​ inviteTemplateId string Use a custom template for invite emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic Links - Invit”.

​ inviteRedirectURL string The URL that invited members click from the Email Magic Link. If this value is not passed, the default invite_redirect_url that you set in Dashboard is used.