AdminPortalMemberManagement is a drop-in component for the Organization settings page in your application. It allows Organization Members with the required RBAC roles (ie.
admin) to Manage Members for their Organization.
AdminPortalMemberManagement must be wrapped inside a
StytchB2BProvider. Take a look at our installation guide for more information on how to configure the
StytchB2BProvider for your framework.
Props
The style configuration allows you to customize the look of the Admin Portal. You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify.
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The configuration object for colors used in the Admin Portal.
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Your primary brand color. This will be applied to most of the text in the Admin Portal.
Your secondary brand color. This will be applied to text disclaimers and other visual elements.
A success color to be used in visual elements.
An error color to be used in visual elements.
The text color for accent elements. This will be used for tags and select chips in the Admin Portal.
An accent color to be used in visual elements. This will be applied to the background of tags and select chips in the Admin Portal.
The color used for miscellaneous elements that don’t require visual elements, like dividers and table, popover menu, and accordion borders.
The configuration object for buttons in the Admin Portal.
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The configuration object for text inputs in the Admin Portal.
The font family that will apply to text in the Admin Portal.
The default border radius for elements in the Admin Portal.
The configuration object for the Admin Portal Member Management UI.
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A function that returns the display name for a role. By default, the
role.role_id is used as the display name.
A function that returns the description for a role. By default, the
role.description is used as is.
A function that determines the sort order of the roles. Returns a list of role IDs in the desired order.
Use a custom template for invite emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic Links - Invit”.
The URL that invited members click from the Email Magic Link. If this value is not passed, the default
invite_redirect_url that you set in Dashboard is used.
The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the invite email, in minutes. Defaults to 7 days. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).