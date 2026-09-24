​ allowedAuthMethods array[string] Specify the auth methods that a Member can choose to enable when restricting the Organization’s allowed auth methods. If not specified, all auth methods are shown.

​ allowedMfaAuthMethods array[string] Specify the MFA auth methods that a Member can choose to enable when restricting the Organization’s allowed auth methods. If not specified, all auth methods are shown.

​ getRoleDisplayName (role: Role) => string A function that returns the display name for a role. By default, the role.role_id is used as the display name.

​ getRoleDescription (role: Role) => string A function that returns the description for a role. By default, the role.description is used as is.