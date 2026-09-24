​ primary string Your primary brand color. This will be applied to most of the text in the Admin Portal.

​ secondary string Your secondary brand color. This will be applied to text disclaimers and other visual elements.

​ success string A success color to be used in visual elements.

​ error string An error color to be used in visual elements.

​ accentText string The text color for accent elements. This will be used for tags and select chips in the Admin Portal.

​ accent string An accent color to be used in visual elements. This will be applied to the background of tags and select chips in the Admin Portal.