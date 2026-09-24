How to configure styling for Stytch’s pre-built UI components

Theming is not supported for admin portal components

The following applies to @stytch/vanilla-js v6, @stytch/react v20, or @stytch/nextjs v22. If you are on an older version, see documentation here

To theme Stytch UI components, use the presentation property.

You can use one of our pre-built themes, override specific tokens, or create an entirely new theme to match your app’s look and feel.

const presentation = { theme: { ... }, options: { ... }, icons: { ... }, };

You can use our default themes as a basis for your own theme.

​ Light theme

The light theme is the default and can be imported as defaultTheme .

Show colors background oklch(1 0 0) foreground oklch(0.14 0 0) primary oklch(0.2 0 0) primary-foreground oklch(0.99 0 0) secondary oklch(0.97 0 0) secondary-foreground oklch(0.2 0 0) muted oklch(0.97 0 0) muted-foreground oklch(0.56 0 0) accent oklch(0.97 0 0) accent-foreground oklch(0.2 0 0) border oklch(0.92 0 0) input oklch(0.92 0 0) ring oklch(0.72 0 0) destructive oklch(0.577 0.245 27.325) destructive-foreground #fff warning oklch(0.67 0.16 58) success oklch(0.6 0.13 163)

​ Dark theme

The default dark theme can be imported as defaultDarkTheme .

Show colors background oklch(0.145 0 0) foreground oklch(0.985 0 0) primary oklch(0.922 0 0) primary-foreground oklch(0.205 0 0) secondary oklch(0.269 0 0) secondary-foreground oklch(0.985 0 0) muted oklch(0.269 0 0) muted-foreground oklch(0.708 0 0) accent oklch(0.269 0 0) accent-foreground oklch(0.985 0 0) border oklch(1 0 0 / 10%) input oklch(1 0 0 / 15%) ring oklch(0.556 0 0) destructive oklch(0.704 0.191 22.216) destructive-foreground #fff warning oklch(0.754 0.16 58) success oklch(0.704 0.13 163)

​ shadcn theme

If you use shadcn/ui, you can use shadcnTheme to automatically match Stytch UI to your theme. Here are some examples of how Stytch UI appears with different shadcn/ui themes.

You will also need to add these lines to your CSS:

@import 'tailwindcss' ; /* Or @stytch/nextjs, @stytch/vanilla-js */ @import '@stytch/react/theme/shadcn.css' ;

For dark mode to work, add these lines to your .dark class.

.dark { color-scheme : dark ; --st-dark-mode : 1 ; }

You can override any property in these theme objects. See the reference below for all available properties

​ Automatic light/dark themes

You can also provide an array of two themes, and Stytch UI will automatically switch between them based on the user’s OS color scheme.

​ Creating your own theme

You can create your own theme using this template. The template contains the default value for each property. Feel free to delete any properties where you want to use the default.

const myTheme = { 'color-scheme' : 'light' , // Fonts 'font-family' : 'system-ui, sans-serif' , 'font-family-mono' : "ui-monospace, 'Cascadia Code', 'Source Code Pro', Menlo, Consolas, 'DejaVu Sans Mono', monospace" , // Sizes spacing: '4px' , 'text-base' : '1rem' , 'container-width' : '400px' , 'mobile-breakpoint' : '768px' , 'rounded-base' : '4px' , // Durations 'transition-duration' : '0.15s' , // Shadows - no shadow is used by default shadow: '' , // Colors background: 'oklch(1 0 0)' , foreground: 'oklch(0.14 0 0)' , primary: 'oklch(0.2 0 0)' , 'primary-foreground' : 'oklch(0.99 0 0)' , secondary: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)' , 'secondary-foreground' : 'oklch(0.2 0 0)' , muted: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)' , 'muted-foreground' : 'oklch(0.56 0 0)' , accent: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)' , 'accent-foreground' : 'oklch(0.2 0 0)' , border: 'oklch(0.92 0 0)' , input: 'oklch(0.92 0 0)' , ring: 'oklch(0.72 0 0)' , destructive: 'oklch(0.577 0.245 27.325)' , 'destructive-foreground' : '#fff' , warning: 'oklch(0.67 0.16 58)' , success: 'oklch(0.6 0.13 163)' , };

​ Additional properties

These properties are usually derived from base tokens but can be overridden if your theme needs different values.

const additionalThemeProperties = { // Defaults to font-family 'header-font' : '' , // Container defaults to 6x base radius 'container-radius' : '' , // Defaults to border 'container-border' : '' , // Button and input defaults to 2x base radius 'button-radius' : '' , 'input-radius' : '' , // Default to shadow 'shadow-button' : '' , 'shadow-input' : '' , };

​ CSS variables

You can also use CSS custom properties (a.k.a. CSS variables) as values. This is useful if you are using Tailwind or another framework that provides them.

const theme = { primary: 'var(--color-primary)' , };

Themes are typed as Theme . This object has every non-derived property marked as required. If you only intend to override a few properties from default, you can use Partial<Theme> instead.

Use the dashboard SDK playground to preview and customize your config and theme.

​ Additional options

​ Logo and header customization

Use options.logo to configure the logo displayed at the top of the components. The logo will be resized to a maximum of 100×50px, but we recommend using an image at least 200×100px to support users with hi-dpi displays.

const presentation = { options: { url: 'https://example.com/logo.png' , alt: 'Your company name' , }, };

Use options.hideHeaderText to hide the heading and instruction text on some screens. This can be useful to avoid duplicating existing headings on the page and can be combined with setting theme['container-border'] to 0 to blend the components into the page.

const presentation = { options: { hideHeaderText: true , }, };

hideHeaderText

Without hideHeaderText

​ Icon customization

Icons can be customized by passing an object to presentation.icons where the keys are icon IDs and the value is a React component (not element) rendering the icon.

A monochrome black and white logo set is available as an alternative to the default color one.

Currently, we only allow customizing logos used in OAuth, SSO, email, or crypto products. These logos can be customized:

amazon

apple

bitbucket

coinbase

discord

facebook

figma

github

gitlab

google

linkedin

microsoft

salesforce

slack

snapchat

tiktok

twitch

xTwitter

yahoo

phantom

metamask

binance

gmail

outlook

You can also pass in a React component to replace the logo completely. The component should take a size prop and spread the rest of the props onto the root element.

const OutlookLogo = ({ size , ... props }) => ( < svg width = { size } height = { size } { ... props } > ... </ svg > ); const presentation = { icons: { outlook: OutlookLogo , }, };

​ Shadow DOM style isolation

options.enableShadowDOM to use @stytch/react and @stytch/nextjs , this will also create an additional wrapper <div> to act as the shadow root for the component. Useto use shadow DOM to isolate outer page styles. Use this option if you find Stytch UI’s styling are being overrode by the page’s stylesheet. Inand, this will also create an additional wrapperto act as the shadow root for the component.

addColorFallback() imported from /compat to generate the colors in JavaScript instead. Our themes use the color-mix CSS function and the oklch color space to generate variant colors. If you need to support older browsers that do not support either of these, useimported fromto generate the colors in JavaScript instead.

Types are available for all parts of presentation .

​ color-scheme 'light' | 'dark' The color scheme for the theme.

​ transition-duration string default: "0.15s" Duration for transitions.

​ font-family string default: "system-ui" Base font for all text.

​ font-family-mono string default: "ui-monospace" Font for monospace code, such as TOTP setup and recovery code.

​ header-font string Header font override. Defaults to base font-family.

​ spacing string default: "4px" Base sizing variable. Changing this makes most spacing between elements larger or smaller.

​ container-width string default: "400px" Max width for outer container.

​ mobile-breakpoint string default: "768px" UI components are larger to accommodate touch screens below this size.

​ rounded-base string default: "4px" Base border radius.

​ text-base string default: "1rem (16px)" Base font size.

​ button-radius string Override for button border radius. Defaults to 2× rounded-base or 8px.

​ input-radius string Override for input border radius. Defaults to 2× rounded-base or 8px.

​ container-radius string Override for outer container border radius. Defaults to 6× rounded-base or 24px.

​ shadow string Base box shadow, used for both buttons and inputs. Defaults to none.

​ shadow-button string Box shadow override for buttons.

​ shadow-input string Box shadow override for inputs.

​ background string Background color of the SDK container.

​ foreground string Default font color for text in the SDK container.

​ primary string Your primary brand color. This will be applied to primary action buttons such as form submit buttons.

​ primary-foreground string Text color contrasting with primary.

​ secondary string Your secondary brand color.

​ secondary-foreground string Text color contrasting with secondary.

​ muted string A neutral, subtle color for areas such as the unfilled part of a progress bar.

​ muted-foreground string Text color contrasting with muted, and also the color used for helper and other secondary text.

​ accent string Your accent brand color. This will be applied to backgrounds to draw the user’s attention, such as the backup code for TOTP registration.

​ accent-foreground string Text color contrasting with accent.

​ border string Border color for the outer container and dividers.

​ input string Border color for inputs.

​ ring string Input and button focus ring color.

​ destructive string Background and font color for destructive actions and error states. Defaults to red.

​ destructive-foreground string Text color contrasting with destructive.

​ warning string Background and font color for warning states. Defaults to dark yellow.

​ success string Background and font color for successful states. Defaults to green.

​ container-border string Border color only for the outer container. Defaults to the value of border.

The presentation.options object customizes non-style-related aspects of the SDK’s appearance.

You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify.

​ hideHeaderText boolean When this value is true, the title and description text will not show in the SDK.

​ logo object The configuration object for your custom logo. Show properties ​ url string The URL of your custom logo. ​ alt string The alt text for the logo for non-visual users. This is required for accessibility.