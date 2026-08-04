magicLinks.email.loginOrSignup wraps the wraps the login or signup Email Magic Link API endpoint.

Use this method to send a Magic Link to a Member that can be used to log in or create a new Member account in an Organization .

​ organization_id string required The id of the Organization to send the login or signup email to. You may also use the organization_slug or organization_external_id here as a convenience.

​ email_address string required The email address to send the login or signup email to.

​ login_redirect_url string The URL that the Member clicks from the login Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the login. If this value is not passed, the default login redirect URL that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default login redirect URL, an error is returned.

​ signup_redirect_url string The URL the Member clicks from the signup Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the login. If this value is not passed, the default sign-up redirect URL that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default sign-up redirect URL, an error is returned.

​ login_expiration_minutes number The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the login email, in minutes. Defaults to 60 minutes. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).

​ signup_expiration_minutes number The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the signup email, in minutes. Defaults to 60 minutes. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).

​ login_template_id string Use a custom template for login emails. By default, it will use your default email template. The template must be from Stytch’s built-in customizations or a custom HTML email for Magic Links - Login.

​ signup_template_id string Use a custom template for signup emails. By default, it will use your default email template. The template must be from Stytch’s built-in customizations or a custom HTML email for Magic Links - Signup.

​ locale string Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag , e.g. “en”. Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.

​ request_id string Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.