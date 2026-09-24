rbac.isAuthorizedSync is a synchronous method that returns an authorization verdict on a resource-action pair (that is, whether the logged-in is authorized to perform the specified action on the specified Resource).
This method will use locally-cached instances of the Member and the configured RBAC policy. If the RBAC policy has not been loaded, this method will always return false. See the SWR caching strategy.
If the Member is not logged in, this method will always return
false. If the resource or action provided are not valid for the configured RBAC policy, this method will return
false.
If you need to asynchronously fetch guaranteed-fresh data from the API, use the
rbac.isAuthorized method.
As a best practice, authorization checks for sensitive actions should also occur on the backend.
Parameters
The human-readable ID of the resource to check authorization for.
The action to take on the specified resource.
Response
true if the Member is authorized to perform the specified action on the specified resource,
false otherwise.Will resolve to
false if the RBAC policy has not been loaded or if the resource or action provided are not valid for the configured RBAC policy.