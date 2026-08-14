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AdminPortalMemberManagement is a drop-in component for the Organization settings page in your application. It allows Organization Members with the required RBAC roles (ie. admin) to Manage Members for their Organization. AdminPortalMemberManagement must be wrapped inside a StytchB2BProvider. Take a look at our installation guide for more information on how to configure the StytchB2BProvider for your framework. Admin Portal Member Management UI

Props

object
The style configuration allows you to customize the look of the Admin Portal. You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify.
object
The configuration object for the Admin Portal Member Management UI.