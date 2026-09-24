Skip to main content
The AdminPortalSCIM is a drop-in component for the Organization settings page in your application. It allows Organization Members with the required RBAC roles (ie. admin) to manage SCIM provisioning for their Organization. AdminPortalSCIM must be wrapped inside a StytchB2BProvider. Take a look at our installation guide for more information on how to configure the StytchB2BProvider for your framework. Admin Portal SCIM UI

Props

object
The style configuration allows you to customize the look of the Admin Portal. You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify.
object
The configuration object for the Admin Portal SCIM UI.