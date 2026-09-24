The B2BIdentityProvider component is used to enable the logged-in Member to perform an OAuth Authorization flow with a pre-registered Connected App. The UI component will automatically parse out OAuth related fields from the query params, such as client_id , redirect_uri , scope , and state .

The Member must be logged in before this component is rendered.

For an overview of when consent is required, see our Consent Management guide

​ presentation.options object The presentation.options object customizes non-style related aspects of the SDK’s appearance. You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify. Show properties ​ hideHeaderText boolean When this value is true, the title and description text will not show in the SDK. ​ logo object The configuration object for your custom logo. ​ logo.url string The URL of your custom logo. ​ logo.alt string The alt text for the logo for non-visual users. This is required for accessibility.

​ presentation.icons object Allows our icons to be overridden. See icon customization guide for more information.

​ callbacks object Optional callbacks that are triggered by various events in the SDK. See more details about the callbacks here Show properties ​ onEvent (data) => void A callback function that responds to events sent from the SDK. ​ onError (data) => void A callback function that responds to errors in the SDK. It is useful for debugging during development and error handling in production.

​ getIDPConsentManifest function Optional function to customize the consent screen based on the scopes requested by the client. This function expects an object of type { scopes: string[]; clientName: string } and returns a type of IDPConsentSection[] | IDPConsentItem[] . If not provided, default scope descriptions will be used. Show arguments ​ IDPConsentSection { header: string; items: IDPConsentItem[] } A top-level UI section with a header and multiple sub-items. {header: "ChatGPT is requesting to:", items: ["view your saved information"]}. ​ IDPConsentItem string | { text: string; details: string[] } A single item to render. Can either be a simple string or an object with optional expandable details. { text: "view your saved information", details: ["Your email", "Your name", "Your phone number"] }

​ trustedAuthTokenParams object The trusted auth token params to use for the authorization flow. Show properties ​ trustedAuthToken string The trusted auth token to be exchanged for a session. ​ tokenProfileID string The ID of the token profile, from the Stytch Dashboard, to use for the authorization flow.