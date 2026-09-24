customElements.define(),
then have a Stytch client and config passed in. They can still appear in HTML
first but they will not render anything until they are registered and
configured.
Most properties can also be updated. This can be used to, for example, update the component when the user switches themes. For object and array properties, a new object or array must be passed in.
import { createStytchB2BClient, StytchB2B } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
const stytch = createStytchB2BClient("${publicToken}");
customElements.define('stytch-ui', StytchB2B);
// If you have it in the HTML, you can query for it
// <stytch-ui id="stytch-ui"></stytch-ui>
const element = document.getElementById('stytch-ui');
// Or instead of writing <stytch-ui> in HTML, you can also initialize the elements in JS
// and insert it into the DOM manually
const element = new StytchB2B();
document.body.appendChild(element);
// All options can be passed in all at once using the .render() function
element.render({
client: stytch,
config: { ... }
});
// Or set properties individually
element.presentation = {
theme: { ... },
};
// Updating the background
element.presentation = {
theme: { ...previousTheme, background: '...' },
};
// These will not work
element.presentation.theme.background = '...';
previousTheme.background = '...';
Custom element registrationCustom elements must only be defined once, so when used in reusable components we recommend adding a check to the
customElements.define() call.
if (!customElements.get('stytch-ui')) {
customElements.define('stytch-ui', StytchB2B);
}
Stytch clientWe recommend defining the Stytch client as a singleton in a separate file so it is only initialized once.
stytch.js
import { createStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
export const stytch = createStytchB2BClient(
import.meta.env.REACT_APP_STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN,
);
EventsFor easier binding, Stytch UI also implements callbacks as custom DOM events. These are more verbose than using
callbacks directly but your framework may have better syntax for binding listeners.
See callbacks for Login component and callbacks for Identity Provider for more information.
// Using the callbacks property
element.callbacks = {
onEvent: (evt) => {
console.log('Stytch event', evt.type, evt.data);
},
onError: (error) => {
console.log('Stytch error', error);
},
};
// Or the equivalent in custom DOM events
element.addEventListener('stytch-event', (evt) => {
// evt is typed StytchDOMEvent
console.log('Stytch event', evt.stytchEventType, evt.stytchEventData);
});
element.addEventListener('stytch-error', (evt) => {
// evt is typed StytchError
console.log('Stytch error', evt.error);
});
Shadow DOMTo isolate component CSS and DOM from the outside, the
shadow attribute or constructor parameter can be used.
This can be useful if you find Stytch UI components being affected by the page’s CSS or JavaScript.
See the MDN article on shadow DOM for more information.
<stytch-ui shadow="true"></stytch-ui>
const element = new StytchB2B({ shadow: true });
flushRender()Components only update after the next microtask. In the rare case you need the DOM to immediately update, call
flushRender() after setting the property.
// Update theme
element.presentation = { theme: { ... } };
// The DOM will be updated immediately after this call rather than after next tick
element.flushRender();
Framework integration examples
Vue.jsStytch UI can be used directly in Vue.js as a custom element. To avoid component resolution warnings during development, see how to set
isCustomElement compiler option.
stytch.js
import { createStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
export const stytch = createStytchB2BClient(
import.meta.env.REACT_APP_STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN,
);
StytchLogin.vue
<script setup>
import { stytch } from './stytch';
import { B2BProducts, StytchB2B } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
if (!customElements.get('stytch-ui')) {
customElements.define('stytch-ui', StytchB2B);
}
const config = {
products: [B2BProducts.oauth, B2BProducts.emailMagicLinks],
// ... more config
};
const handleStytchEvent = (evt) => {
console.log('Stytch event', evt.stytchEventType, evt.stytchEventData);
};
const handleStytchError = (evt) => {
console.log('Stytch error', evt.error);
};
</script>
<template>
<stytch-ui
.client="stytch"
.config="config"
@stytch-event="handleStytchEvent"
@stytch-error="handleStytchError"
/>
</template>
SvelteStytch UI can be used directly in Svelte as a custom element.
stytch.js
import { createStytchB2BClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
export const stytch = createStytchB2BClient(
import.meta.env.REACT_APP_STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN,
);
StytchLogin.svelte
<script>
import { stytch } from './stytch';
import { B2BProducts, StytchB2B } from '@stytch/vanilla-js/b2b';
if (!customElements.get('stytch-ui')) {
customElements.define('stytch-ui', StytchB2B);
}
const config = {
products: [B2BProducts.oauth, B2BProducts.emailMagicLinks],
// ... more config
};
const handleStytchEvent = (evt) => {
console.log('Stytch event', evt.stytchEventType, evt.stytchEventData);
};
const handleStytchError = (evt) => {
console.log('Stytch error', evt.error);
};
</script>
<stytch-ui client={stytch} {config} onstytch-event={handleStytchEvent} onstytch-error={handleStytchError}
></stytch-ui>