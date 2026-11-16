Migration Guide: stytch-android → stytch-mobile (Android)
This guide covers what changed when moving from the
Our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK is still in Public beta. If you’re looking for a stable version, we recommend using our
stytch-android package for the time being.
com.stytch.sdk:sdk artifact (the original Android-only SDK) to
com.stytch.sdk:consumer-headless or
com.stytch.sdk:b2b-headless (the new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK).
What Changed at a Glance
|Old SDK (
stytch-android)
|New SDK (
stytch-mobile)
|Artifact
com.stytch.sdk:sdk
com.stytch.sdk:consumer-headless or
b2b-headless
|Kotlin
|2.0.0 required
|2.3.0 or later required
|Configuration
StytchClient.configure(context) (reads
STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN from resources)
createStytchConsumer(StytchClientConfiguration(context, publicToken)) (explicit)
|Error model
StytchResult.Success /
StytchResult.Error sealed class
throws StytchError
|Auth state
StytchClient.sessions.onChange Flow +
getSync()
stytch.authenticationStateFlow (
StateFlow<ConsumerAuthenticationState>)
|Deeplinks
StytchClient.handle(uri, sessionDurationMinutes)
stytch.authenticate(url, sessionDurationMinutes)
|OAuth result
|Two-step:
start() +
authenticate() (via activity result or
getTokenForProvider)
|One-step:
start() returns the full auth response
|Google OneTap
StytchClient.oauth.googleOneTap.start(params)
stytch.oauth.google.start(params) with
GoogleCredentialConfiguration
|Callbacks
|Built into every method
|Separate
-extensions artifact
|Pre-built UI
StytchUI
|Not provided — bring your own UI
|Session migration
|—
|Automatic — existing sessions are migrated on first launch
Kotlin VersionThe new SDK requires Kotlin 2.3.0 or later. Update your project’s Kotlin version before proceeding:
// build.gradle.kts (root)
plugins {
kotlin("android") version "2.3.0" apply false
}
Installation
// Before
dependencies {
implementation("com.stytch.sdk:sdk:latest.release")
}
// After (Consumer)
dependencies {
implementation("com.stytch.sdk:consumer-headless:1.0.0")
}
// After (B2B)
dependencies {
implementation("com.stytch.sdk:b2b-headless:1.0.0")
}
Configuration
Before: auto-configured from a string resourceThe old SDK read your public token automatically from a
STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN string resource and configured itself when you called
configure(context):
<!-- strings.xml -->
<string name="STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN">public-token-live-...</string>
// Application.onCreate()
StytchClient.configure(applicationContext)
After: explicit configurationThe new SDK requires you to pass the token explicitly. Remove the
STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN string resource and initialize the client directly:
Store the returned instance — it’s a singleton, but you should hold a reference to it rather than relying on a global
import com.stytch.sdk.consumer.createStytchConsumer
import com.stytch.sdk.data.StytchClientConfiguration
val stytch = createStytchConsumer(
StytchClientConfiguration(
context = applicationContext,
publicToken = "public-token-live-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx",
)
)
StytchClient object.
The
STYTCH_PUBLIC_TOKEN string resource used to also auto-register OAuth redirect activities. With the new SDK, that’s handled by the SDK’s internal activity management — you only need to add your custom URL scheme’s intent filter for magic links / password reset deeplinks.
Error Handling
Before:
StytchResult sealed class
when (val result = StytchClient.otps.authenticate(params)) {
is StytchResult.Success -> { /* use result.value */ }
is StytchResult.Error -> { /* use result.exception */ }
}
After:
throws StytchError
This aligns with standard Kotlin coroutine error handling and removes the need to chain
try {
val response = stytch.otp.authenticate(params)
// use response directly
} catch (e: StytchError) {
// handle error
}
when blocks around every call.
Method NamingMost method names are the same, but a few have changed. Key differences:
The parameter types are generated from the OpenAPI spec. When in doubt, let IDE autocomplete guide you — the shape (field names, types) is consistent with the old SDK’s parameters.
|Old
|New
StytchClient.otps.sms.loginOrCreate(OTP.SmsOTP.Parameters(...))
stytch.otp.sms.loginOrCreate(OTPsSMSLoginOrCreateParameters(...))
StytchClient.otps.authenticate(OTP.AuthParameters(...))
stytch.otp.authenticate(OTPsAuthenticateParameters(...))
StytchClient.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate(EmailMagicLinks.Parameters(...))
stytch.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate(MagicLinksByEmailLoginOrCreateParameters(...))
StytchClient.magicLinks.authenticate(MagicLinks.AuthParameters(...))
stytch.magicLinks.authenticate(MagicLinksAuthenticateParameters(...))
StytchClient.passwords.authenticate(Passwords.AuthParameters(...))
stytch.passwords.authenticate(PasswordsAuthenticateParameters(...))
StytchClient.sessions.authenticate(Sessions.AuthParams())
stytch.session.authenticate(SessionsAuthenticateParameters(...))
StytchClient.sessions.revoke(Sessions.RevokeParams())
stytch.session.revoke()
StytchClient.user.get()
stytch.user.get()
Authentication State and Session Access
Before: multiple sources of truthThe old SDK had several ways to observe and access session/user data:
// Observe session changes
StytchClient.sessions.onChange.collect { info ->
when (info) {
is StytchObjectInfo.Available -> { /* info.value is SessionData */ }
is StytchObjectInfo.Unavailable -> { /* logged out */ }
}
}
// Synchronous getters
val session = StytchClient.sessions.getSync()
val user = StytchClient.user.getSyncUser()
val sessionToken = StytchClient.sessions.sessionToken
val sessionJwt = StytchClient.sessions.sessionJwt
After: one
The new SDK consolidates everything into a single
StateFlow
StateFlow:
// Observe changes
stytch.authenticationStateFlow.collect { state ->
when (state) {
is ConsumerAuthenticationState.Authenticated -> {
val user = state.user
val session = state.session
val sessionToken = state.sessionToken
val sessionJwt = state.sessionJwt
}
is ConsumerAuthenticationState.Unauthenticated -> { /* logged out */ }
is ConsumerAuthenticationState.Loading -> { /* restoring session */ }
}
}
// Synchronous access (StateFlow always has a current value)
val currentState = stytch.authenticationStateFlow.value
Deeplinks
Before
// Manual parsing
val (tokenType, token) = StytchClient.parseDeeplink(uri)
// Automatic handling
val result = StytchClient.handle(uri = uri, sessionDurationMinutes = 30)
when (result) {
is DeeplinkHandledStatus.Handled -> { /* nested result.response */ }
is DeeplinkHandledStatus.NotHandled -> { }
is DeeplinkHandledStatus.ManualHandlingRequired -> { /* token type + value */ }
}
After
The new
when (val status = stytch.authenticate(url = uri.toString(), sessionDurationMinutes = 30)) {
is DeeplinkAuthenticationStatus.Authenticated -> { /* user is logged in */ }
is DeeplinkAuthenticationStatus.ManualHandlingRequired -> {
// Password reset — store status.token and prompt for new password
}
is DeeplinkAuthenticationStatus.UnknownDeeplink -> { /* not ours */ }
}
authenticate() takes a
String URL rather than a
URI object. Call
uri.toString() if you have a
URI from the intent.
If you need the token type directly without authenticating:
val deeplinkToken = stytch.parseDeeplink(url = uri.toString())
// deeplinkToken?.type, deeplinkToken?.token
OAuthThe OAuth flow has been significantly simplified. The old SDK had two patterns: an activity-result callback approach, and a
getTokenForProvider() approach. Both required two steps (start + authenticate). The new SDK collapses this into a single
start() call that manages the browser, handles the redirect, and returns the fully authenticated response.
Before (activity result callback pattern)
// In your Activity
override fun onActivityResult(requestCode: Int, resultCode: Int, data: Intent?) {
if (requestCode == STYTCH_OAUTH_REQUEST_CODE) {
data?.data?.let { url ->
val token = url.getQueryParameter("token")
viewModelScope.launch {
StytchClient.oauth.authenticate(
OAuth.ThirdParty.AuthenticateParameters(token = token, sessionDurationMinutes = 30)
)
}
}
}
}
// In your ViewModel
StytchClient.oauth.github.start(
OAuth.ThirdParty.StartParameters(
context = activity,
oAuthRequestIdentifier = STYTCH_OAUTH_REQUEST_CODE,
loginRedirectUrl = "myapp://oauth?type=login",
signupRedirectUrl = "myapp://oauth?type=signup",
)
)
Before (direct token capture pattern)
// Register receiver in Activity
StytchClient.oauth.setOAuthReceiverActivity(this)
// In ViewModel
val token = StytchClient.oauth.github.getTokenForProvider(startParams)
val result = StytchClient.oauth.authenticate(authenticateParams)
After
No
// One call, no activity result handler, no receiver registration needed
val response = stytch.oauth.github.start(
OAuthStartParameters(
activity = activity,
loginRedirectUrl = "myapp://oauth",
signupRedirectUrl = "myapp://oauth",
sessionDurationMinutes = 30,
)
)
oAuthRequestIdentifier, no
setOAuthReceiverActivity(), no separate
authenticate() call.
Google Credential Manager (formerly Google OneTap)The old SDK exposed Google OneTap as a separate
googleOneTap client. In the new SDK, native Google Credential Manager is used automatically when you provide
GoogleCredentialConfiguration in the
StytchClientConfiguration. The call site is identical to any other provider:
If no
// Before
StytchClient.oauth.googleOneTap.start(
OAuth.GoogleOneTap.StartParameters(context = activity, clientId = "YOUR_ANDROID_CLIENT_ID")
)
// After (step 1: configure at initialization time)
createStytchConsumer(
StytchClientConfiguration(
context = applicationContext,
publicToken = "public-token-live-...",
googleCredentialConfiguration = GoogleCredentialConfiguration(
googleClientId = "YOUR_ANDROID_CLIENT_ID",
),
)
)
// After (step 2: same call as any other provider)
stytch.oauth.google.start(
OAuthStartParameters(activity = activity, sessionDurationMinutes = 30)
)
GoogleCredentialConfiguration is provided, or if Google Credential Manager fails on the users device,
oauth.google.start() falls back to a browser-based OAuth flow.
Note: Google Credential Manager is only supported in the consumer SDK. Google Credential Manager is not supported in the B2B SDK.
B2B SDKIf you used the B2B client in the old SDK (
StytchB2BClient), the migration is the same pattern. Replace the artifact and swap
createStytchConsumer for
createStytchB2B:
The B2B auth state uses
import com.stytch.sdk.b2b.createStytchB2B
val stytch = createStytchB2B(
StytchClientConfiguration(
context = applicationContext,
publicToken = "public-token-live-...",
)
)
B2BAuthenticationState with
.authenticated (carrying
member,
memberSession,
organization),
.unauthenticated, and
.loading cases.
Callback ExtensionsThe old SDK generated callback overloads for every method automatically. The new SDK ships them in a separate artifact. If your codebase uses callbacks, swap the dependency:
// Before (callbacks were always available)
StytchClient.otps.authenticate(params) { result ->
when (result) {
is StytchResult.Success -> { }
is StytchResult.Error -> { }
}
}
// After (add the extensions artifact)
implementation("com.stytch.sdk:consumer-headless-extensions:1.0.0")
stytch.otp.authenticate(
request = params,
onSuccess = { response -> },
onFailure = { error -> },
)
Pre-Built UI
StytchUI is not available in the new SDK. The new SDK is intentionally headless — you have complete control over every pixel of your authentication experience, which means no constraints on layout, styling, navigation, or branding. Your existing screens remain yours; you just wire them to the SDK methods directly.
Automatic Session MigrationThere’s nothing you need to do. On first launch after upgrading, the new SDK automatically reads and decrypts your users’ existing sessions from the old SDK’s
SharedPreferences store and migrates them into the new SDK’s storage format. Users who were logged in will remain logged in.