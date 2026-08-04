See also: React Native deep linking guide
magicLinks.email.loginOrSignup wraps the login or signup Email Magic Link API endpoint.
Use this method to send a Magic Link to a that can be used to log in or create a new Member account in an .
Parameters
The id of the Organization to send the login or signup email to.You may also use the
organization_slug or
organization_external_id here as a convenience.
The email address to send the login or signup email to.
The URL that the Member clicks from the login Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the login.If this value is not passed, the default login redirect URL that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default login redirect URL, an error is returned.
The URL the Member clicks from the signup Email Magic Link. This URL should be an endpoint in the backend server that verifies the request by querying Stytch’s authenticate endpoint and finishes the login.If this value is not passed, the default sign-up redirect URL that you set in your Dashboard is used. If you have not set a default sign-up redirect URL, an error is returned.
The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the login email, in minutes. Defaults to 60 minutes. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).
The expiration of the Magic Link sent in the signup email, in minutes. Defaults to 60 minutes. The minimum expiration is 5 minutes and the maximum is 10080 mins (7 days).
Use a custom template for login emails. By default, it will use your default email template. The template must be from Stytch’s built-in customizations or a custom HTML email for Magic Links - Login.
Use a custom template for signup emails. By default, it will use your default email template. The template must be from Stytch’s built-in customizations or a custom HTML email for Magic Links - Signup.
Used to determine which language to use when sending the user this delivery method. Parameter is an IETF BCP 47 language tag, e.g. “en”.Supported languages are English (“en”), Spanish (“es”), French (“fr”) and Brazilian Portuguese (“pt-br”); if no value is provided, the copy defaults to English.
Response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.