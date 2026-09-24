{

"status_code" : 404 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "default_provider_not_allowed" ,

"error_message" : "The Stytch Default OAuth Provider is not compatible with this feature, which requires additional configuration for your project. Please configure your own OAuth provider in the dashboard at https://stytch.com/dashboard/oauth." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/consumer/api/errors/404#default_provider_not_allowed"