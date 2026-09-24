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captcha_failed

429 Captcha failed

Captcha failed

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too_few_tokens_authenticated

429 Too few tokens authenticated

Too many requests without sufficient percentage of tokens authenticated.

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too_many_requests

429 Too many requests

Too many requests hit the Stytch API too quickly. We rate limit suspicious user activity per user, email, or phone number separately from global project rate limits.

Common Causes

  • Activity from a suspicious user is causing you to send a large number of requests to the Stytch API in a short period of time.
  • A bug in your application or testing flow is causing you to unintentionally send a large number of requests to the Stytch API.
  • You are attempting to complete testing flows that require a large number of requests to be made for the same email address or phone number.

Troubleshooting

  • Implement an exponential backoff of your requests.
  • Investigate any suspicious user activity on your end and take appropriate action, such as blocking the offending user.
  • Check your codebase to make sure that you are not unintentionally sending more requests than necessary to the Stytch API.
  • Use our Test environment and sandbox values to complete testing flows.

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user_lock_limit_reached

429 User lock limit reached

The user has been locked out due to too many failed authentication attempts. Please try again later.

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