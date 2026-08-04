Stytch uses HTTP response status codes to indicate the success or failure of your API requests. For failures, Stytch returns an error using the appropriate status code. There are three categories for status codes:

2xx success status codes confirm that your request worked as expected.

success status codes confirm that your request worked as expected. 4xx error status codes indicate an error because of the information provided (e.g., a required parameter was omitted).

error status codes indicate an error because of the information provided (e.g., a required parameter was omitted). 5xx error status codes are rare and indicate an error with Stytch’s servers.