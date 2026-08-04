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client_id
string
required

The ID of the client.

client_name
string
required

A human-readable name for the client.

client_description
string
required

A human-readable description for the client.

status
string
required

The status of the client - either active or inactive.

scopes
string[]
required

An array of scopes assigned to the client.

client_secret_last_four
string
required

The last four characters of the client secret.

trusted_metadata
object

An arbitrary JSON object for storing application-specific data.

next_client_secret_last_four
string

The last four characters of the next_client_secret. Null if no next_client_secret exists.