{
"client_id": "<string>",
"client_name": "<string>",
"client_description": "<string>",
"status": "<string>",
"scopes": [
"<string>"
],
"client_secret_last_four": "<string>",
"trusted_metadata": {},
"next_client_secret_last_four": "<string>"
}
M2M Authentication
M2M Client Object
The ID of the client.
A human-readable name for the client.
A human-readable description for the client.
The status of the client - either
active or
inactive.
An array of scopes assigned to the client.
The last four characters of the client secret.
An arbitrary JSON object for storing application-specific data.
The last four characters of the
next_client_secret. Null if no
next_client_secret exists.