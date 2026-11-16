Register
Start WebAuthn Registration
Initiate the process of creating a new Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
POST
/
v1
/
webauthn
/
register
/
start
C#
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
user_id: "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain: "example.com",
};
client.WebAuthn.RegisterStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/stytchapi"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/webauthn"
)
func main() {
client, err := stytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &webauthn.RegisterStartParams{
UserID: "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
Domain: "example.com",
}
resp, err := client.WebAuthn.RegisterStart(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.webauthn.RegisterStartRequest;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
RegisterStartRequest params = new RegisterStartRequest();
params.setUserId("user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6");
params.setDomain("example.com");
Object result = StytchClient.getWebAuthn().registerStart(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.webauthn.RegisterStartRequest
fun main() {
StytchClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchClient.webauthn.registerStart(
RegisterStartRequest(
userId = "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain = "example.com",
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
user_id: "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain: "example.com",
};
client.webauthn.registerStart(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->webauthn->register_start([
'user_id' => 'user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6',
'domain' => 'example.com',
]);
# POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
from stytch import Client
client = Client(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.webauthn.register_start(
user_id="user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain="example.com",
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
require 'stytch'
client = Stytch::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.webauthn.register_start(
user_id: "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain: "example.com"
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
use stytch::consumer::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::webauthn::RegisterStartRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.webauthn.register_start(
RegisterStartRequest{
user_id: "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
domain: "example.com",
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/webauthn/register/start
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/webauthn/register/start \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"user_id": "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
"domain": "example.com"
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"public_key_credential_creation_options": "<string>",
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
To optimize for Passkeys, set the
Basic authentication header of the form
return_passkey_credential_options field to
true.
After calling this endpoint, the browser will need to call navigator.credentials.create() with the data from public_key_credential_creation_options passed to the navigator.credentials.create() request via the public key argument.
When using built-in browser methods like
navigator.credentials.create(), set the
use_base64_url_encoding option to
true.
See our WebAuthn setup guide for additional usage instructions and example code.
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
application/json
Request type
Response
Successful response