metadata - arbitrary JSON objects for recording application-specific information.
Metadata restrictions
- Metadata objects may contain a maximum of 20 top-level keys.
- Metadata objects cannot exceed 4KB in size
Metadata permissionsStytch Members contain two types of metadata -
trusted_metadata and
untrusted_metadata.
Direct API integrations can read and write to both
trusted_metadata and
untrusted_metadata.
Frontend SDK integrations can read and write to
untrusted_metadata, but only read
trusted_metadata.
Secure fields, such as a Member’s
role,
billing_status, or
stripe_customer_id should only be stored in
trusted_metadata by using a direct API integration. Fields that a Member can be allowed to edit directly - such as
display_theme or
preferred_locale may be stored in
untrusted_metadata.
Do not store any sensitive information (passport numbers, credit card details, etc.) as metadata.
Metadata update behaviorMetadata update payloads will be merged with the existing metadata at the top level only. Send a top-level value of null to delete an existing field. To delete all metadata from an object, send a top-level value of null for every existing field. Stytch will not merge deeply nested objects or arrays. To add a field to a deeply nested object, or update an array, replace the entire top-level key.
Example: adding a new fieldInitial:
Update:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": "value1"
}
}
Result:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key2": "value2"
}
}
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": "value1",
"key2": "value2"
}
}
Example: replacing an existing fieldInitial:
Update:
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"key1": "value1"
}
}
Result:
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"key1": "value2"
}
}
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"key1": "value2"
}
}
Example: updating a deeply nested fieldInitial:
Update:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": [{ "deep": "value1" }],
"other_key": "other_value"
}
}
Result:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": [{ "deep": "value1" }, { "deep": "value2" }]
}
}
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": [{ "deep": "value1" }, { "deep": "value2" }],
"other_key": "other_value"
}
}
Example: deleting a fieldInitial:
Update:
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"key1": [{ "deep": "value1" }],
"other_key": "other_value"
}
}
Result:
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"key1": null
}
}
{
"untrusted_metadata": {
"other_key": "other_value"
}
}
Example: deleting all fieldsInitial:
Update:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": [{ "deep": "value1" }],
"other_key": "other_value"
}
}
Result:
{
"trusted_metadata": {
"key1": null,
"other_key": null
}
}
{
"trusted_metadata": {}
}