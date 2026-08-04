Stytch Members may contain metadata - arbitrary JSON objects for recording application-specific information.

​ Metadata restrictions

Metadata objects may contain a maximum of 20 top-level keys.

Metadata objects cannot exceed 4KB in size

​ Metadata permissions

Stytch Members contain two types of metadata - trusted_metadata and untrusted_metadata .

trusted_metadata and untrusted_metadata . Direct API integrations can read and write to bothand

untrusted_metadata , but only read trusted_metadata . Frontend SDK integrations can read and write to, but only read

Secure fields, such as a Member’s role , billing_status , or stripe_customer_id should only be stored in trusted_metadata by using a direct API integration. Fields that a Member can be allowed to edit directly - such as display_theme or preferred_locale may be stored in untrusted_metadata .

Do not store any sensitive information (passport numbers, credit card details, etc.) as metadata.

Metadata update payloads will be merged with the existing metadata at the top level only. Send a top-level value of null to delete an existing field. To delete all metadata from an object, send a top-level value of null for every existing field. Stytch will not merge deeply nested objects or arrays. To add a field to a deeply nested object, or update an array, replace the entire top-level key.

​ Example: adding a new field

Initial:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : "value1" } }

Update:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key2" : "value2" } }

Result:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : "value1" , "key2" : "value2" } }

​ Example: replacing an existing field

Initial:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "key1" : "value1" } }

Update:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "key1" : "value2" } }

Result:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "key1" : "value2" } }

​ Example: updating a deeply nested field

Initial:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : [{ "deep" : "value1" }], "other_key" : "other_value" } }

Update:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : [{ "deep" : "value1" }, { "deep" : "value2" }] } }

Result:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : [{ "deep" : "value1" }, { "deep" : "value2" }], "other_key" : "other_value" } }

​ Example: deleting a field

Initial:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "key1" : [{ "deep" : "value1" }], "other_key" : "other_value" } }

Update:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "key1" : null } }

Result:

{ "untrusted_metadata" : { "other_key" : "other_value" } }

​ Example: deleting all fields

Initial:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : [{ "deep" : "value1" }], "other_key" : "other_value" } }

Update:

{ "trusted_metadata" : { "key1" : null , "other_key" : null } }

Result: