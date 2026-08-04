pending,
active, or
deleted.
-
active: Most users within Stytch will be in the “active” state. When a user is active and they are sent a magic link they will receive a login email template and be routed to the
login_magic_link_urlor
magic_link_urlprovided in the request.
-
pending: Stytch users are created as pending when created via the InviteByEmail endpoint or with endpoints where the
create_user_as_pendingflag is set to true. Once a user successfully authenticates either a magic link or an OTP code, they are marked as active within the Stytch backend. When inviting a user via the InviteByEmail endpoint the user will receive an email that uses the invite email template. Pending users who receive magic links via the other magic link endpoints will receive an email with the signup email template. Once a user successfully authenticates a magic link from either an invite or signup magic link email, they will be marked as active.
-
deleted: Stytch users are marked as deleted when they are deleted via the DeleteUser endpoint. Once a user is deleted, any phone numbers or emails tied to that user are also deleted. You will be unable to send that user magic links or OTP codes.