// POST /v1/sessions/attest
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
};
client.Sessions.Attest(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/sessions"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/stytchapi"
)
func main() {
client, err := stytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &sessions.AttestParams{
ProfileID: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
Token: "eyJhb...",
SessionDurationMinutes: 60,
}
resp, err := client.Sessions.Attest(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.sessions.AttestRequest;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AttestRequest params = new AttestRequest();
params.setProfileId("trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c");
params.setToken("eyJhb...");
params.setSessionDurationMinutes(60);
Object result = StytchClient.getSessions().attest(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.sessions.AttestRequest
fun main() {
StytchClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchClient.sessions.attest(
AttestRequest(
profileId = "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token = "eyJhb...",
sessionDurationMinutes = 60,
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
};
client.sessions.attest(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->sessions->attest([
'profile_id' => 'trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c',
'token' => 'eyJhb...',
'session_duration_minutes' => 60,
]);
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
from stytch import Client
client = Client(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.sessions.attest(
profile_id="trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token="eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes=60,
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
require 'stytch'
client = Stytch::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.sessions.attest(
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
use stytch::consumer::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::sessions::AttestRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.sessions.attest(
AttestRequest{
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/sessions/attest \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"profile_id": "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
"token": "eyJhb...",
"session_duration_minutes": 60
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"session_token": "<string>",
"session_jwt": "<string>",
"user": {
"user_id": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"status": "<string>",
"phone_numbers": [
{
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"webauthn_registrations": [
{
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>",
"verified": true,
"authenticator_type": "<string>",
"name": "<string>"
}
],
"providers": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"oauth_user_registration_id": "<string>"
}
],
"totps": [
{
"totp_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"crypto_wallets": [
{
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"biometric_registrations": [
{
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"name": {
"first_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"last_name": "<string>"
},
"created_at": "<string>",
"password": {
"password_id": "<string>",
"requires_reset": true
},
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"status_code": 123,
"session": {
"session_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"authentication_factors": [
{
"last_authenticated_at": "<string>",
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"email_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
},
"phone_number_factor": {
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"microsoft_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"apple_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"webauthn_factor": {
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>"
},
"authenticator_app_factor": {
"totp_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"recovery_code_factor": {
"totp_recovery_code_id": "<string>"
},
"facebook_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"crypto_wallet_factor": {
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>"
},
"amazon_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"bitbucket_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"coinbase_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"discord_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"figma_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"git_lab_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"instagram_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"linked_in_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"shopify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"snapchat_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"spotify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"steam_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"tik_tok_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitch_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitter_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"embeddable_magic_link_factor": {
"embedded_id": "<string>"
},
"biometric_factor": {
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>"
},
"saml_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"oidc_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"salesforce_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"yahoo_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"impersonated_factor": {
"impersonator_id": "<string>",
"impersonator_email_address": "<string>"
},
"oauth_access_token_exchange_factor": {
"client_id": "<string>"
},
"trusted_auth_token_factor": {
"token_id": "<string>"
}
}
],
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"started_at": "<string>",
"last_accessed_at": "<string>",
"expires_at": "<string>",
"attributes": {
"ip_address": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>"
},
"custom_claims": {}
},
"user_device": {
"visitor_id": "<string>",
"visitor_id_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
},
"ip_address": "<string>",
"ip_address_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
},
"ip_geo_city": "<string>",
"ip_geo_region": "<string>",
"ip_geo_country": "<string>",
"ip_geo_country_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
}
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Attest Session
Exchange an auth token issued by a trusted identity provider for a Stytch session.
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
};
client.Sessions.Attest(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package main
import (
"context"
"log"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/sessions"
"github.com/stytchauth/stytch-go/v18/stytch/consumer/stytchapi"
)
func main() {
client, err := stytchapi.NewClient(
"${projectId}",
"${secret}",
)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error instantiating client: %v", err)
}
params := &sessions.AttestParams{
ProfileID: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
Token: "eyJhb...",
SessionDurationMinutes: 60,
}
resp, err := client.Sessions.Attest(context.Background(), params)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("error in method call: %v", err)
}
log.Println(resp)
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package com.example;
import com.stytch.java.common.StytchResult;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.sessions.AttestRequest;
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient;
public class Main {
public static void main(String[] args) {
StytchClient.configure("${projectId}", "${secret}");
AttestRequest params = new AttestRequest();
params.setProfileId("trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c");
params.setToken("eyJhb...");
params.setSessionDurationMinutes(60);
Object result = StytchClient.getSessions().attest(params);
if (result instanceof StytchResult.Success) {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Success) result).getValue());
} else {
System.out.println(((StytchResult.Error) result).getException());
}
}
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
package com.example
import com.stytch.java.consumer.StytchClient
import com.stytch.java.consumer.models.sessions.AttestRequest
fun main() {
StytchClient.configure(
projectId = "${projectId}",
secret = "${secret}",
)
when (
val result =
StytchClient.sessions.attest(
AttestRequest(
profileId = "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token = "eyJhb...",
sessionDurationMinutes = 60,
),
)
) {
is StytchResult.Success -> println(result.value)
is StytchResult.Error -> println(result.exception)
}
}
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
const stytch = require('stytch');
const client = new stytch.Client({
project_id: '${projectId}',
secret: '${secret}',
});
const params = {
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
};
client.sessions.attest(params)
.then(resp => { console.log(resp) })
.catch(err => { console.log(err) });
$response = $client->sessions->attest([
'profile_id' => 'trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c',
'token' => 'eyJhb...',
'session_duration_minutes' => 60,
]);
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
from stytch import Client
client = Client(
project_id="${projectId}",
secret="${secret}",
)
resp = client.sessions.attest(
profile_id="trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token="eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes=60,
)
print(resp)
# frozen_string_literal: true
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
require 'stytch'
client = Stytch::Client.new(
project_id: "${projectId}",
secret: "${secret}"
)
resp = client.sessions.attest(
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60
)
puts resp
// POST /v1/sessions/attest
use stytch::consumer::client::Client;
use stytch::consumer::sessions::AttestRequest;
fn main() {
let client = Client::new("${projectId}", "${secret}").unwrap();
let resp = client.sessions.attest(
AttestRequest{
profile_id: "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
token: "eyJhb...",
session_duration_minutes: 60,
..Default::default()
}
).await;
println!("The response is {:?}", resp);
}
# POST /v1/sessions/attest
curl --request POST \
--url https://test.stytch.com/v1/sessions/attest \
-u '${projectId}:${secret}' \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-d '{
"profile_id": "trusted-auth-token-profile-test-41920359-8bbb-4fe8-8fa3-aaa83f35f02c",
"token": "eyJhb...",
"session_duration_minutes": 60
}'
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"session_token": "<string>",
"session_jwt": "<string>",
"user": {
"user_id": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"status": "<string>",
"phone_numbers": [
{
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"webauthn_registrations": [
{
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>",
"verified": true,
"authenticator_type": "<string>",
"name": "<string>"
}
],
"providers": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"oauth_user_registration_id": "<string>"
}
],
"totps": [
{
"totp_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"crypto_wallets": [
{
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"biometric_registrations": [
{
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"name": {
"first_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"last_name": "<string>"
},
"created_at": "<string>",
"password": {
"password_id": "<string>",
"requires_reset": true
},
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
},
"status_code": 123,
"session": {
"session_id": "<string>",
"user_id": "<string>",
"authentication_factors": [
{
"last_authenticated_at": "<string>",
"created_at": "<string>",
"updated_at": "<string>",
"email_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>",
"email_address": "<string>"
},
"phone_number_factor": {
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"microsoft_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"apple_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"webauthn_factor": {
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>"
},
"authenticator_app_factor": {
"totp_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"recovery_code_factor": {
"totp_recovery_code_id": "<string>"
},
"facebook_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"crypto_wallet_factor": {
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>"
},
"amazon_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"bitbucket_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"coinbase_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"discord_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"figma_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"git_lab_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"instagram_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"linked_in_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"shopify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"snapchat_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"spotify_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"steam_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"tik_tok_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitch_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"twitter_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"embeddable_magic_link_factor": {
"embedded_id": "<string>"
},
"biometric_factor": {
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>"
},
"saml_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"oidc_sso_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_id": "<string>",
"external_id": "<string>"
},
"salesforce_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"yahoo_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_factor": {
"id": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"slack_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"hubspot_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"github_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"google_oauth_exchange_factor": {
"email_id": "<string>"
},
"impersonated_factor": {
"impersonator_id": "<string>",
"impersonator_email_address": "<string>"
},
"oauth_access_token_exchange_factor": {
"client_id": "<string>"
},
"trusted_auth_token_factor": {
"token_id": "<string>"
}
}
],
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"started_at": "<string>",
"last_accessed_at": "<string>",
"expires_at": "<string>",
"attributes": {
"ip_address": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>"
},
"custom_claims": {}
},
"user_device": {
"visitor_id": "<string>",
"visitor_id_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
},
"ip_address": "<string>",
"ip_address_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
},
"ip_geo_city": "<string>",
"ip_geo_region": "<string>",
"ip_geo_country": "<string>",
"ip_geo_country_details": {
"is_new": true,
"first_seen_at": "<string>",
"last_seen_at": "<string>"
}
}
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
The ID of the trusted auth token profile to use for attestation.
The trusted auth token to authenticate.
Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now. This will start a new session if one doesn't already exist,
returning both an opaque
session_token and
session_jwt for this session. Remember that the
session_jwt will have a fixed lifetime of
five minutes regardless of the underlying session duration, and will need to be refreshed over time.
This value must be a minimum of 5 and a maximum of 527040 minutes (366 days).
If a
session_token or
session_jwt is provided then a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.
If the
session_duration_minutes parameter is not specified, a Stytch session will not be created.
Add a custom claims map to the Session being authenticated. Claims are only created if a Session is initialized by providing a value in
session_duration_minutes. Claims will be included on the Session object and in the JWT. To update a key in an existing Session, supply a new value. To delete a key, supply a null value.
Custom claims made with reserved claims ("iss", "sub", "aud", "exp", "nbf", "iat", "jti") will be ignored. Total custom claims size cannot exceed four kilobytes.
The
session_token for the session that you wish to add the trusted auth token authentication factor to.
The
session_jwt for the session that you wish to add the trusted auth token authentication factor to.
If the
telemetry_id is passed, as part of this request, Stytch will call the Fingerprint Lookup API and store the associated fingerprints and IPGEO information for the User. Your workspace must be enabled for Device Fingerprinting to use this feature.
Response
Successful response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The unique ID of the affected User.
A secret token for a given Stytch Session.
The JSON Web Token (JWT) for a given Stytch Session.
The
user object affected by this API call. See the Get user endpoint for complete response field details.
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The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.
If you initiate a Session, by including
session_duration_minutes in your authenticate call, you'll receive a full Session object in the response.
See Session object for complete response fields.
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If a valid
telemetry_id was passed in the request and the Fingerprint Lookup API returned results, the
user_device response field will contain information about the user's device attributes.
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