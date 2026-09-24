Search Users
Search for Users within your Stytch Project.
curl --request POST \
--url https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search \
--header 'Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>' \
--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--data '
{
"cursor": "<string>",
"limit": 1
}
'
import requests
url = "https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search"
payload = {
"cursor": "<string>",
"limit": 1
}
headers = {
"Authorization": "Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
response = requests.post(url, json=payload, headers=headers)
print(response.text)
const options = {
method: 'POST',
headers: {Authorization: 'Basic <encoded-value>', 'Content-Type': 'application/json'},
body: JSON.stringify({cursor: '<string>', limit: 1})
};
fetch('https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search', options)
.then(res => res.json())
.then(res => console.log(res))
.catch(err => console.error(err));
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, [
CURLOPT_URL => "https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 30,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "POST",
CURLOPT_POSTFIELDS => json_encode([
'cursor' => '<string>',
'limit' => 1
]),
CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER => [
"Authorization: Basic <encoded-value>",
"Content-Type: application/json"
],
]);
$response = curl_exec($curl);
$err = curl_error($curl);
curl_close($curl);
if ($err) {
echo "cURL Error #:" . $err;
} else {
echo $response;
}
package main
import (
"fmt"
"strings"
"net/http"
"io"
)
func main() {
url := "https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search"
payload := strings.NewReader("{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}")
req, _ := http.NewRequest("POST", url, payload)
req.Header.Add("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
req.Header.Add("Content-Type", "application/json")
res, _ := http.DefaultClient.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, _ := io.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
HttpResponse<String> response = Unirest.post("https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search")
.header("Authorization", "Basic <encoded-value>")
.header("Content-Type", "application/json")
.body("{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}")
.asString();
require 'uri'
require 'net/http'
url = URI("https://api.stytch.com/v1/users/search")
http = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port)
http.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Post.new(url)
request["Authorization"] = 'Basic <encoded-value>'
request["Content-Type"] = 'application/json'
request.body = "{\n \"cursor\": \"<string>\",\n \"limit\": 1\n}"
response = http.request(request)
puts response.read_body
{
"request_id": "<string>",
"results": [
{
"user_id": "<string>",
"emails": [
{
"email_id": "<string>",
"email": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"status": "<string>",
"phone_numbers": [
{
"phone_id": "<string>",
"phone_number": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"webauthn_registrations": [
{
"webauthn_registration_id": "<string>",
"domain": "<string>",
"user_agent": "<string>",
"verified": true,
"authenticator_type": "<string>",
"name": "<string>"
}
],
"providers": [
{
"provider_type": "<string>",
"provider_subject": "<string>",
"profile_picture_url": "<string>",
"locale": "<string>",
"oauth_user_registration_id": "<string>"
}
],
"totps": [
{
"totp_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"crypto_wallets": [
{
"crypto_wallet_id": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_address": "<string>",
"crypto_wallet_type": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"biometric_registrations": [
{
"biometric_registration_id": "<string>",
"verified": true
}
],
"is_locked": true,
"roles": [
"<string>"
],
"name": {
"first_name": "<string>",
"middle_name": "<string>",
"last_name": "<string>"
},
"created_at": "<string>",
"password": {
"password_id": "<string>",
"requires_reset": true
},
"trusted_metadata": {},
"untrusted_metadata": {},
"external_id": "<string>",
"lock_created_at": "<string>",
"lock_expires_at": "<string>"
}
],
"results_metadata": {
"total": 123,
"next_cursor": "<string>"
},
"status_code": 123
}
{
"status_code": 401,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "unauthorized_credentials",
"error_message": "Unauthorized credentials.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/401"
}
{
"status_code": 429,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "too_many_requests",
"error_message": "Too many requests have been made.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/429"
}
{
"status_code": 500,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "internal_server_error",
"error_message": "Oops, something seems to have gone wrong, please reach out to support@stytch.com to let us know what went wrong.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api/errors/500"
}
query returns all Users for your Project.
Filter ReferenceEach query operand requires a
filter_name and
filter_value. The table below shows all available filters, their value types, and descriptions.
|Filter Name
|Value Type
|Description
|Example
created_at_between
object
|Filter users created between two timestamps. Object must contain
greater_than and
less_than timestamp strings in RFC 3339 format (UTC).
{"greater_than": "2021-12-29T12:33:09Z", "less_than": "2022-01-15T12:33:09Z"}
created_at_greater_than
string
|Filter users created after the specified timestamp in RFC 3339 format (UTC).
"2021-12-29T12:33:09Z"
created_at_less_than
string
|Filter users created before the specified timestamp in RFC 3339 format (UTC).
"2022-01-15T12:33:09Z"
user_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact user IDs.
["user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6"]
full_name_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for full or prefixed name match. Matches prefix of first or last name (e.g., “Ada” matches “Ada Lovelace” or “Abigail Adams”).
"Ada"
status
string
|Filter users by status:
active or
pending. See create_user_as_pending for more context.
"active"
phone_number
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact phone numbers in E.164 format (e.g., +1XXXXXXXXXX).
["+12025550162"]
phone_number_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for partial phone number match (e.g., returns all users with “415” in their phone number).
"415"
phone_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact phone IDs.
["phone-number-test-d5a3b680-e8a3-40c0-b815-ab79986666d0"]
phone_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have a verified phone number (i.e., phone number used to successfully authenticate).
true
email_address
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact email addresses.
["ghopper@stytch.com"]
email_address_fuzzy
string
|Fuzzy search for partial email address match. Matches prefixes of address or domain (e.g., “ada” matches ada.lovelace@stytch.com and grace@ada.com, but not sarah.adamson@stytch.com). Use domain prefix to filter by domain (e.g., “gmail” returns all gmail.com users).
"ada"
email_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact email IDs.
["email-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953"]
email_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have a verified email address (i.e., email used to successfully authenticate).
true
oauth_provider
array[string]
|Filter users by OAuth provider(s) they’ve authenticated with.
["Google", "Apple"]
webauthn_registration_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact WebAuthn registration IDs.
["webauthn-registration-test-5c44cc6a-8af7-48d6-8da7-ea821342f5a6"]
webauthn_registration_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have successfully registered a Passkey or WebAuthn device.
true
biometric_registration_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact biometric registration IDs.
["biometric-registration-test-6966a6fc-5264-46ee-9ba4-98c6322a5134"]
biometric_registration_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have successfully registered their biometrics.
true
totp_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact TOTP IDs.
["totp-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953"]
totp_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have a verified TOTP (i.e., TOTP used to successfully authenticate).
true
crypto_wallet_id
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact crypto wallet IDs.
["crypto-wallet-test-81bf03a8-86e1-4d95-bd44-bb3495224953"]
crypto_wallet_address
array[string]
|Filter by one or more exact crypto wallet addresses.
["0x6df2dB4Fb3DA35d241901Bd53367770BF03123f1"]
crypto_wallet_verified
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have a verified crypto wallet (i.e., wallet used to successfully authenticate).
true
password_exists
boolean
|Filter users by whether they have a password set.
true
Authorizations
Basic authentication header of the form
Basic <encoded-value>, where
<encoded-value> is the base64-encoded string
username:password.
Body
Request type
The
cursor field allows you to paginate through your results. Each result array is limited to 1000 results. If your query returns more than 1000 results, you will need to paginate the responses using the
cursor. If you receive a response that includes a non-null
next_cursor in the
results_metadata object, repeat the search call with the
next_cursor value set to the
cursor field to retrieve the next page of results. Continue to make search calls until the
next_cursor in the response is null.
The number of search results to return per page. The default limit is 100. A maximum of 1000 results can be returned by a single search request. If the total size of your result set is greater than one page size, you must paginate the response. See the
cursor field.
x >= 0
The optional query object contains the operator, i.e.
AND or
OR, and the operands that will filter your results. Only an operator is required. If you include no operands, no filtering will be applied. If you include no query object, it will return all results with no filtering applied.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
Response
Successful response
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
An array of results that match your search query.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The search
results_metadata object contains metadata relevant to your specific query like total and
next_cursor.
Show child attributes
Show child attributes
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.