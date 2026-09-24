The cursor field allows you to paginate through your results. Each result array is limited to 1000 results. If your query returns more than 1000 results, you will need to paginate the responses using the cursor . If you receive a response that includes a non-null next_cursor in the results_metadata object, repeat the search call with the next_cursor value set to the cursor field to retrieve the next page of results. Continue to make search calls until the next_cursor in the response is null.