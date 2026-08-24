state,
nonce, and
code_challenge.
If the authorization was successful, the
We recommend configuring a Custom Domain whenever possible. This ensures the issuer on authorization responses matches the advertised issuer.
redirect_uri will contain a valid
authorization_code embedded as a query parameter.
If the authorization was unsuccessful, the
redirect_uri will contain an OAuth2.1
error_code. In both cases, redirect the Member to the location for the response to be consumed by the Connected App.
Exactly one of the following must be provided to identify the User/Member granting authorization:
user_id(for Consumer) or
organization_id+
member_id(for B2B)
session_token
session_jwt
session_token or
session_jwt is passed, the OAuth Authorization will be linked to the User’s/Member’s session for tracking purposes. One of these fields must be used if the Connected App intends to complete the Exchange Access Token flow.
Parameters
The ID of the Connected App client.
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the authorization_code grant.
The OAuth 2.0 response type. For authorization code flows this value is code.
An array of scopes requested by the client.
Indicates whether the user granted the requested scopes.
A base64url encoded challenge derived from the code verifier for PKCE flows.
A string used to associate a client session with an ID token to mitigate replay attacks.
Space separated list that specifies how the Authorization Server should prompt the user for reauthentication and consent. Only consent is supported today.
An opaque value used to maintain state between the request and callback.
Response
The callback URI used to redirect the user after authentication. This is the same URI provided at the start of the OAuth flow. This field is required when using the authorization_code grant.
A one-time use code that can be exchanged for tokens.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.
The HTTP status code of the response. Stytch follows standard HTTP response status code patterns, e.g. 2XX values equate to success, 3XX values are redirects, 4XX are client errors, and 5XX are server errors.