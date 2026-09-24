presentation property.
You can use one of our pre-built themes, override specific tokens, or create an entirely new theme to match your app’s look and feel.
const presentation = {
theme: { ... },
options: { ... },
icons: { ... },
};
Pre-built themesYou can use our default themes as a basis for your own theme.
Light themeThe light theme is the default and can be imported as
defaultTheme.
Show colors
Show colors
background
oklch(1 0 0)
foreground
oklch(0.14 0 0)
primary
oklch(0.2 0 0)
primary-foreground
oklch(0.99 0 0)
secondary
oklch(0.97 0 0)
secondary-foreground
oklch(0.2 0 0)
muted
oklch(0.97 0 0)
muted-foreground
oklch(0.56 0 0)
accent
oklch(0.97 0 0)
accent-foreground
oklch(0.2 0 0)
border
oklch(0.92 0 0)
input
oklch(0.92 0 0)
ring
oklch(0.72 0 0)
destructive
oklch(0.577 0.245 27.325)
destructive-foreground
#fff
warning
oklch(0.67 0.16 58)
success
oklch(0.6 0.13 163)
Dark themeThe default dark theme can be imported as
defaultDarkTheme.
Show colors
Show colors
background
oklch(0.145 0 0)
foreground
oklch(0.985 0 0)
primary
oklch(0.922 0 0)
primary-foreground
oklch(0.205 0 0)
secondary
oklch(0.269 0 0)
secondary-foreground
oklch(0.985 0 0)
muted
oklch(0.269 0 0)
muted-foreground
oklch(0.708 0 0)
accent
oklch(0.269 0 0)
accent-foreground
oklch(0.985 0 0)
border
oklch(1 0 0 / 10%)
input
oklch(1 0 0 / 15%)
ring
oklch(0.556 0 0)
destructive
oklch(0.704 0.191 22.216)
destructive-foreground
#fff
warning
oklch(0.754 0.16 58)
success
oklch(0.704 0.13 163)
shadcn themeIf you use shadcn/ui, you can use
shadcnTheme to automatically match Stytch UI to your theme. Here are some examples of how Stytch UI appears with different shadcn/ui themes.
- Default
- Neobrutalism
- Bubblegum
- Amethyst dark
@import 'tailwindcss';
/* Or @stytch/nextjs, @stytch/vanilla-js */
@import '@stytch/react/theme/shadcn.css';
.dark class.
.dark {
color-scheme: dark;
--st-dark-mode: 1;
}
CustomizationYou can override any property in these theme objects. See the reference below for all available properties.
Automatic light/dark themesYou can also provide an array of two themes, and Stytch UI will automatically switch between them based on the user’s OS color scheme.
Creating your own themeYou can create your own theme using this template. The template contains the default value for each property. Feel free to delete any properties where you want to use the default.
const myTheme = {
'color-scheme': 'light',
// Fonts
'font-family': 'system-ui, sans-serif',
'font-family-mono':
"ui-monospace, 'Cascadia Code', 'Source Code Pro', Menlo, Consolas, 'DejaVu Sans Mono', monospace",
// Sizes
spacing: '4px',
'text-base': '1rem',
'container-width': '400px',
'mobile-breakpoint': '768px',
'rounded-base': '4px',
// Durations
'transition-duration': '0.15s',
// Shadows - no shadow is used by default
shadow: '',
// Colors
background: 'oklch(1 0 0)',
foreground: 'oklch(0.14 0 0)',
primary: 'oklch(0.2 0 0)',
'primary-foreground': 'oklch(0.99 0 0)',
secondary: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)',
'secondary-foreground': 'oklch(0.2 0 0)',
muted: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)',
'muted-foreground': 'oklch(0.56 0 0)',
accent: 'oklch(0.97 0 0)',
'accent-foreground': 'oklch(0.2 0 0)',
border: 'oklch(0.92 0 0)',
input: 'oklch(0.92 0 0)',
ring: 'oklch(0.72 0 0)',
destructive: 'oklch(0.577 0.245 27.325)',
'destructive-foreground': '#fff',
warning: 'oklch(0.67 0.16 58)',
success: 'oklch(0.6 0.13 163)',
};
Additional propertiesThese properties are usually derived from base tokens but can be overridden if your theme needs different values.
const additionalThemeProperties = {
// Defaults to font-family
'header-font': '',
// Container defaults to 6x base radius
'container-radius': '',
// Defaults to border
'container-border': '',
// Button and input defaults to 2x base radius
'button-radius': '',
'input-radius': '',
// Default to shadow
'shadow-button': '',
'shadow-input': '',
};
CSS variablesYou can also use CSS custom properties (a.k.a. CSS variables) as values. This is useful if you are using Tailwind or another framework that provides them.
const theme = {
primary: 'var(--color-primary)',
};
TypeScriptThemes are typed as
Theme. This object has every non-derived property marked as required. If you only intend to override a few properties from default, you can use
Partial<Theme> instead.
Playground
Additional options
Logo and header customizationUse
options.logo to configure the logo displayed at the top of the components. The logo will be resized to a maximum of 100×50px, but we recommend using an image at least 200×100px to support users with hi-dpi displays.
const presentation = {
options: {
url: 'https://example.com/logo.png',
alt: 'Your company name',
},
};
options.hideHeaderText to hide the heading and instruction text on some screens. This can be useful to avoid duplicating existing headings on the page and can be combined with setting
theme['container-border'] to 0 to blend the components into the page.
const presentation = {
options: {
hideHeaderText: true,
},
};
- hideHeaderText
- Without hideHeaderText
Icon customizationIcons can be customized by passing an object to
presentation.icons where the keys are icon IDs and the value is a React component (not element) rendering the icon.
A monochrome black and white logo set is available as an alternative to the default color one.
Currently, we only allow customizing logos used in OAuth, SSO, email, or crypto products. These logos can be customized:
- amazon
- apple
- bitbucket
- coinbase
- discord
- figma
- github
- gitlab
- microsoft
- salesforce
- slack
- snapchat
- tiktok
- twitch
- xTwitter
- yahoo
- phantom
- metamask
- binance
- gmail
- outlook
size prop and spread the rest of the props onto the root element.
const OutlookLogo = ({ size, ...props }) => (
<svg width={size} height={size} {...props}>...</svg>
);
const presentation = {
icons: {
outlook: OutlookLogo,
},
};
Shadow DOM style isolationUse
options.enableShadowDOM to use shadow DOM to isolate outer page styles. Use this option if you find Stytch UI’s styling are being overrode by the page’s stylesheet. In
@stytch/react and
@stytch/nextjs, this will also create an additional wrapper
<div> to act as the shadow root for the component.
CompatibilityOur themes use the
color-mix CSS function and the oklch color space to generate variant colors. If you need to support older browsers that do not support either of these, use
addColorFallback() imported from
/compat to generate the colors in JavaScript instead.
TypeScriptTypes are available for all parts of
presentation.
Reference
presentation.theme
Fonts
Sizes
Shadows
Colors
The
presentation.options
presentation.options object customizes non-style-related aspects of the SDK’s appearance.
You can specify some of them or none at all. We’ll use our defaults for the ones you don’t specify.
@stytch/vanilla-js, use the
shadow attribute on the custom elements or the
{ shadow: true } option on the component constructor instead of this option. This defaults to false.