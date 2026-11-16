Allows updating a WebAuthn registration’s name.

Globally unique UUID that identifies a Passkey or WebAuthn registration in the Stytch API. The webauthn_registration_id is used when you need to operate on a specific User’s WebAuthn registration.

Globally unique UUID that identifies a Passkey or WebAuthn registration in the Stytch API. The webauthn_registration_id is used when you need to operate on a specific User’s WebAuthn registration.

The verified boolean denotes whether or not this send method, e.g. phone number, email address, etc., has been successfully authenticated by the User.

The verified boolean denotes whether or not this send method, e.g. phone number, email address, etc., has been successfully authenticated by the User.

The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.

The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.

The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.

The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.

request_id string