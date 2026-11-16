Parameters
Globally unique UUID that identifies a Passkey or WebAuthn registration in the Stytch API. The webauthn_registration_id is used when you need to operate on a specific User’s WebAuthn registration.
Response
A Passkey or WebAuthn registration.
Show properties
Show properties
The domain on which Passkey or WebAuthn registration was started. This will be the domain of your app.
The authenticator_type string displays the requested authenticator type of the Passkey or WebAuthn device. The two valid types are “platform” and “cross-platform”. If no value is present, the Passkey or WebAuthn device was created without an authenticator type preference.
The verified boolean denotes whether or not this send method, e.g. phone number, email address, etc., has been successfully authenticated by the User.
Globally unique UUID that is returned with every API call. This value is important to log for debugging purposes; we may ask for this value to help identify a specific API call when helping you debug an issue.