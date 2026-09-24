The products array allows you to specify the authentication methods that you would like to expose to your users.

The order of the products that you include here will also be the order in which they appear in the login form, with the first product specified appearing at the top of the login form.

Currently the JavaScript SDK supports our emailMagicLinks , oauth , passwords , otp , passkeys and crypto products.

passkeys must be used with another authentication factor and cannot be used alone.