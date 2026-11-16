Migration Guide: stytch-ios → stytch-mobile (iOS)
This guide covers what changed when moving from
Our new Kotlin Multiplatform SDK is still in Public beta. If you’re looking for a stable version, we recommend using our
stytch-ios package for the time being.
StytchCore (the original iOS-only SDK) to
StytchConsumerSDK or
StytchB2BSDK (the new Kotlin Multiplatform-backed SDK).
What Changed at a Glance
|Old SDK (
stytch-ios)
|New SDK (
stytch-mobile)
|Package
StytchCore /
StytchUI from
stytchauth/stytch-ios
StytchConsumerSDK /
StytchB2BSDK from
stytchauth/stytch-ios-sdk
|Client
StytchClient (global static)
createStytchConsumer(configuration:) (instance-based)
|Configuration
StytchClient.configure(configuration:)
createStytchConsumer(configuration:) — configure and create in one step
|Auth state
StytchClient.sessions.onSessionChange (Combine publisher)
stytch.authenticationStateFlow (async sequence)
|Concurrency
async/await, Combine publishers, and completion handlers (Sourcery-generated)
async/await
|Deeplinks
StytchClient.handle(url:sessionDurationMinutes:)
stytch.authenticate(url:sessionDurationMinutes:)
|OAuth result
|Two-step:
start() returns
(token, url), then call
authenticate(token:)
|One-step:
start() returns the full auth response
|Pre-built UI
StytchUI /
StytchUIClient
|Not provided — bring your own UI
|Session migration
|—
|Automatic — existing sessions are migrated on first launch
InstallationThe Swift Package URL is now
stytchauth/stytch-ios-sdk, and the product names have changed.
Before
// Xcode: Add Package → https://github.com/stytchauth/stytch-ios
// Product: StytchCore (or StytchUI)
import StytchCore
AfterRemove
StytchCore and
StytchUI from your target’s frameworks and add the new product:
In
// Xcode: Add Package → https://github.com/stytchauth/stytch-ios-sdk
// Product: StytchConsumerSDK (Consumer / B2C apps)
// Product: StytchB2BSDK (B2B apps)
import StytchConsumerSDK
// or:
import StytchB2BSDK
Package.swift:
The
// Before
.product(name: "StytchCore", package: "stytch-ios"),
// After
.product(name: "StytchConsumerSDK", package: "stytch-ios-sdk"),
// or:
.product(name: "StytchB2BSDK", package: "stytch-ios-sdk"),
-ObjC linker flag is still required. In your target’s Build Settings, confirm that Other Linker Flags contains
-ObjC.
Configuration and Client Initialization
Before: global static + separate configure call
import StytchCore
// Configure first (typically in AppDelegate or App.init)
StytchClient.configure(configuration: .init(publicToken: "public-token-live-..."))
// Then use the global static anywhere
let response = try await StytchClient.otps.send(parameters: params)
After: factory function returns an instance
The instance is a singleton internally —
import StytchConsumerSDK
// Create once and store — App.init, a dependency container, or a top-level let
let stytch = createStytchConsumer(
configuration: .init(publicToken: "public-token-live-xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx")
)
// Then use the instance
let response = try await stytch.otp.sms.loginOrCreate(request: params)
createStytchConsumer called again with the same token returns the same object. Storing it as a
let constant or passing it through your dependency injection makes the dependency explicit rather than relying on a global.
Authentication State and Session AccessThis is the most significant behavioral change. The old SDK spread session and user state across multiple Combine publishers. The new SDK gives you a single async sequence.
Before: Combine publishers
import Combine
import StytchCore
var subscriptions = Set<AnyCancellable>()
// Session changes
StytchClient.sessions.onSessionChange
.receive(on: DispatchQueue.main)
.sink { sessionInfo in
switch sessionInfo {
case let .available(session, lastValidatedAt):
print("Active session: \(session.expiresAt)")
case .unavailable:
print("No session")
}
}
.store(in: &subscriptions)
// Synchronous getters
let session = StytchClient.sessions.session
let sessionToken = StytchClient.sessions.sessionToken
let user = StytchClient.user.getSync()
After: async sequence
If you were using Combine elsewhere in your app and want to bridge the async sequence back to a publisher, you can wrap it with
import StytchConsumerSDK
// Observe state changes
Task {
for await state in stytch.authenticationStateFlow {
switch onEnum(of: state) {
case .authenticated(let s):
let user = s.user
let session = s.session
let sessionToken = s.sessionToken
let sessionJwt = s.sessionJwt
// Update your UI
case .unauthenticated:
// Show login UI
case .loading:
// Restoring persisted session
}
}
}
// Synchronous access (the StateFlow always has a current value)
let currentState = stytch.authenticationStateFlow.value
AsyncStream or use the callback-based observer:
// Callback-based alternative (useful for bridging to Combine)
let cleanup = stytch.authenticationStateObserver { state in
// called on every state change
}
// Call cleanup.stop() to unsubscribe
API Method ChangesMost method names are consistent, but the namespace and parameter type names have changed. The old SDK namespaced under
StytchClient with nested type aliases (e.g.,
StytchClient.OTP.Parameters); the new SDK uses generated parameter types from the OpenAPI spec.
OTP
Note: the old SDK had a single
// Before
let params = StytchClient.OTP.Parameters(deliveryMethod: .sms(phoneNumber: "+15551234567"))
let response = try await StytchClient.otps.send(parameters: params)
let authParams = StytchClient.OTP.AuthenticateParameters(code: code, methodId: methodId)
let authResponse = try await StytchClient.otps.authenticate(parameters: authParams)
// After
let sendParams: OTPsSMSLoginOrCreateParameters = .init(phoneNumber: "+15551234567")
let sendResponse = try await stytch.otp.sms.loginOrCreate(request: sendParams)
let authParams: OTPsAuthenticateParameters = .init(token: code, methodId: methodId, sessionDurationMinutes: 30)
let authResponse = try await stytch.otp.authenticate(request: authParams)
otps.send() that accepted the delivery method as an enum. The new SDK splits by channel:
otp.sms,
otp.email,
otp.whatsapp.
Email Magic Links
Redirect URLs are now
// Before
let params = StytchClient.MagicLinks.Email.Parameters(
email: "user@example.com",
loginMagicLinkUrl: URL(string: "myapp://auth"),
signupMagicLinkUrl: URL(string: "myapp://auth")
)
try await StytchClient.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate(parameters: params)
// After
let params: MagicLinksByEmailLoginOrCreateParameters = .init(
email: "user@example.com",
loginMagicLinkUrl: "myapp://auth",
signupMagicLinkUrl: "myapp://auth"
)
try await stytch.magicLinks.email.loginOrCreate(request: params)
String rather than
URL?.
Passwords
// Before
try await StytchClient.passwords.authenticate(
parameters: .init(email: "user@example.com", password: "pw", sessionDurationMinutes: 30)
)
// After
let params: PasswordsAuthenticateParameters = .init(email: "user@example.com", password: "pw", sessionDurationMinutes: 30)
try await stytch.passwords.authenticate(request: params)
Session Management
// Before
try await StytchClient.sessions.authenticate(
parameters: Sessions.AuthenticateParameters(sessionDurationMinutes: Minutes(rawValue: 30))
)
try await StytchClient.sessions.revoke(parameters: Sessions.RevokeParameters())
// After
let params: SessionsAuthenticateParameters = .init(sessionDurationMinutes: 30)
try await stytch.session.authenticate(request: params)
try await stytch.session.revoke()
sessionDurationMinutes is now a plain
Int — the
Minutes wrapper is gone.
Deeplinks
Before
switch try await StytchClient.handle(url: url, sessionDurationMinutes: 5) {
case let .handled(response):
switch response {
case let .auth(r): print(r.session)
case let .oauth(r): print(r.session)
}
case .notHandled:
break
case let .manualHandlingRequired(tokenType, token, _):
// e.g., password reset
break
}
After
The new
let result = try await stytch.authenticate(url: url.absoluteString, sessionDurationMinutes: 30)
switch onEnum(of: result) {
case .authenticated:
// User is now logged in
case .manualHandlingRequired(let status):
// Password reset — store status.token, prompt for new password,
// then call stytch.passwords.resetByEmail(...)
let resetToken = status.token
case .unknownDeeplink:
// Not a Stytch deeplink
}
authenticate() takes a
String rather than a
URL. Pass
url.absoluteString from your
onOpenURL or
openURLContexts handler.
OAuthThe OAuth flow has been simplified. The old SDK returned an intermediate
(token, url) tuple from
start() that you then passed to
authenticate(). The new SDK completes the entire flow — browser session, redirect handling, and token exchange — inside a single
start() call.
Before
// Third-party (e.g., Google)
let configuration = StytchClient.OAuth.ThirdParty.WebAuthenticationConfiguration(
loginRedirectUrl: URL(string: "myapp://login"),
signupRedirectUrl: URL(string: "myapp://signup")
)
let (token, url) = try await StytchClient.oauth.google.start(configuration: configuration)
let response = try await StytchClient.oauth.authenticate(
parameters: .init(token: token)
)
// Sign In With Apple
let response = try await StytchClient.oauth.apple.start(parameters: .init())
After
Redirect URLs are now
// Third-party (e.g., Google) — start() returns the full auth response
let params: OAuthStartParameters = .init(
loginRedirectUrl: "myapp://login",
signupRedirectUrl: "myapp://signup",
sessionDurationMinutes: 30,
oauthPresentationContextProvider: self // ASPresentationAnchor provider
)
let response = try await stytch.oauth.google.start(startParameters: params)
// Sign In With Apple — same interface, no separate authenticate() call needed
let appleParams: OAuthStartParameters = .init()
let response = try await stytch.oauth.apple.start(startParameters: appleParams)
String rather than
URL?. The
oauthPresentationContextProvider is the replacement for
WebAuthenticationConfiguration.presentationContextProvider.
Concurrency: Combine and Completion HandlersThe old SDK used Sourcery to generate Combine and completion-handler variants of every async method. The new SDK does not generate these — it exposes
async/await only.
If your codebase relies heavily on Combine at call sites, you can bridge with:
For continuous state observation (previously
// Wrapping an async call in a Future (one-shot)
let publisher = Future<OTPsAuthenticateResponse, Error> { promise in
Task {
do {
let response = try await stytch.otp.authenticate(request: params)
promise(.success(response))
} catch {
promise(.failure(error))
}
}
}
onSessionChange), use the
authenticationStateObserver callback or bridge
authenticationStateFlow with
AsyncStream:
let stream = AsyncStream(ConsumerAuthenticationState.self) { continuation in
let cleanup = stytch.authenticationStateObserver { state in
continuation.yield(state)
}
continuation.onTermination = { _ in cleanup.stop() }
}
// Bridge to a Publisher
let publisher = stream.publisher
B2B SDKIf you used
StytchB2BClient in the old SDK, the migration follows the same pattern. Import
StytchB2BSDK and use
createStytchB2B(configuration:):
The B2B auth state uses
import StytchB2BSDK
let stytch = createStytchB2B(
configuration: .init(publicToken: "public-token-live-...")
)
B2BAuthenticationState with
.authenticated (carrying
member,
memberSession,
organization),
.unauthenticated, and
.loading cases.
Pre-Built UI
StytchUI and
StytchUIClient are not available in the new SDK. The new SDK is intentionally headless — you have complete control over every pixel of your authentication experience, with no constraints on layout, styling, navigation, or branding. Your existing screens remain yours; you just wire them to the SDK methods directly.
Automatic Session MigrationThere’s nothing you need to do. On first launch after upgrading, the new SDK automatically reads and decrypts your users’ existing sessions from the old SDK’s
UserDefaults store (
StytchEncryptedUserDefaults suite) and migrates them into the new SDK’s storage format. Users who were logged in will remain logged in.