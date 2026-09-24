​ products RNUIProducts[] required

The products array allows you to specify the authentication methods that you would like to expose to your users. The order of the products that you include here will also be the order in which they appear in the login form, with the first product specified appearing at the top of the login form. Currently the SDK supports our emailMagicLinks , oauth , otp , and passwords products. If the only product specified is oauth , and the only OAuth provider specified is google with one_tap set to true, the login form will not be displayed. Instead, we will only show the Google One Tap prompt in the upper right of the user’s browser.