Handling DeeplinksFor Email Magic Links, OAuth, SSO, and Password Reset flows, this component handles the deeplinking automatically. You’ll need to add a custom URL scheme and redirect URL as explained below. First, you need to configure your app to listen for a deeplink with the scheme:
stytch-ui-[YOUR_PUBLIC_TOKEN]. How you do that will depend on your supported platforms and whether you are using bare React Native or Expo.
Lastly, you’ll need to add a special redirect URL in your Stytch Dashboard Redirect URLs. It should have a URL of
If you are using Expo Router, which is the default for new apps created with create-expo-app, you must add a
+native-intent.tsx file which ignores the incoming Stytch UI deep links. An example of this can be found here.
stytch-ui-[YOUR_PUBLIC_TOKEN]://deeplink and be applied to all redirect types.
Once both the scheme (in your app) and the redirect URL (in your Dashboard) are configured, our pre-built UI should handle the rest.
Props
The Stytch client object.
The config object for the UI components.
The config object for the UI components.
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The products array allows you to specify the authentication methods that you would like to expose to your users.The order of the products that you include here will also be the order in which they appear in the login form, with the first product specified appearing at the top of the login form.Currently the SDK supports our
emailMagicLinks,
oauth,
otp, and
passwords products.If the only product specified is
oauth, and the only OAuth provider specified is google with
one_tap set to true, the login form will not be displayed. Instead, we will only show the Google One Tap prompt in the upper right of the user’s browser.
Configuration options for the sessions that will be created.
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Set the session lifetime to be this many minutes from now; minimum of 5 and a maximum of 525600 minutes (365 days). Note that a successful authentication will continue to extend the session this many minutes.
The options for email magic links. This is required if
emailMagicLinks is present in the products array.
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Custom template ID for login emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic links - Login”.
Custom template ID for sign-up emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “Magic links - Sign-up”.
The options for Passwords. This is required if
passwords is present in the products array.
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The number of minutes that the password reset token sent in password reset emails will be valid for. Defaults to 30 minutes.
Custom template ID for password reset emails, configured via the Branding page in the Stytch Dashboard. If this value is not specified, your default password reset template will be used.
The options for OAuth. This is required if
oauth is present in the products array.
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Specifies which OAuth providers to display.
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The provider type. Currently we support
google,
microsoft,
apple,
github,
gitlab,
facebook,
discord,
salesforce,
slack,
amazon,
bitbucket,
linkedin,
coinbase,
twitch,
twitter,
tiktok,
snapchat,
figma, and
yahoo.
An optional array of scopes that Stytch will request for your application in addition to the base set of scopes required for login.
An object with any additional parameters that you’d like to pass along to the OAuth provider (for example,
login_hint, for providers that support it).
Configuration options for the One Time Passcode product. This is required if
otp is present in the products array.
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The list of OTP methods that should be available. Currently we support
sms,
whatsapp, and
email.
The length of time that an OTP code is valid for.
Use a custom template for login emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “OTP - Login”.
Use a custom template for signup emails. By default, it will use your default email template. Templates can be added in the Stytch dashboard using our built-in customization options or custom HTML templates with type “OTP - Signup”.
An object that configures the dark and light themes used by the login UI.
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Optional callbacks that are triggered by various events in the SDK. See more details about the callbacks here.