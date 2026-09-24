{

"status_code" : 400 ,

"request_id" : "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141" ,

"error_type" : "invalid_secret_authentication" ,

"error_message" : "The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys." ,

"error_url" : "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_authentication"