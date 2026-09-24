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cidr_block_invalid_prefix

400 Cidr block invalid prefix

The CIDR block provided was too large. The CIDR block prefix must be between 16 and 32, inclusive.

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dfp_rule_invalid_cursor

400 Dfp rule invalid cursor

The submitted cursor is not valid. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.

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invalid_action_for_rules

400 Invalid action for rules

The action provided is invalid. The action must be ‘ALLOW’, ‘BLOCK’, ‘CHALLENGE’, or ‘NONE’.

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invalid_asn

400 Invalid asn

The ASN provided was invalid.

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invalid_authorization_header

400 Invalid authorization header

The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.

Common Causes

  • HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
  • The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials

Troubleshooting

  • Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
  • Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
  • Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.

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invalid_cidr_block

400 Invalid cidr block

The CIDR block provided was invalid. You must specify either a valid IP address or a valid CIDR block.

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invalid_country_code

400 Invalid country code

The country code provided was invalid. Country codes must be valid ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes.

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invalid_country_code_allow_rule

400 Invalid country code allow rule

You may not set an ALLOW rule on a country code.

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invalid_external_metadata

400 Invalid external metadata

External metadata fields may not exceed 65 characters. They may only contain alphanumerics and the characters ’_’, ’-’, ’+’, ’.’, or ’@’.

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invalid_fingerprint_or_id

400 Invalid fingerprint or id

The fingerprint or ID provided was invalid.

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invalid_project_id_authentication

400 Invalid project id authentication

The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

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invalid_public_token_id

400 Invalid public token id

The public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.

Common Causes

  • No public_token was passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
  • The public_token passed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.

Troubleshooting

  • Check that your environment contains your Stytch public_token.
  • Check that you’re passing the public_token in via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.

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invalid_request_error

400 Invalid request error

The request was invalid.

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invalid_secret_authentication

400 Invalid secret authentication

The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.

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invalid_verdict_reason

400 Invalid verdict reason

The verdict reason provided was invalid. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons.

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mock_telemetry_id_in_live_project

400 Mock telemetry id in live project

Mock telemetry IDs (beta-mock-*) can only be used in test environments. Please use a real telemetry ID or switch to a test project.

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multiple_fingerprints_provided

400 Multiple fingerprints provided

The request included multiple fingerprints, IDs, and/or IPGEO attributes. The SetRules endpoint can only modify one identifier at a time.

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no_fingerprint_provided

400 No fingerprint provided

The request did not include a fingerprint, ID, or IPGEO attribute. The Set Rules endpoint needs an identifier to be able to set a rule.

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project_id_secret_required

400 Project id secret required

This request is using a public token, but a project ID and secret are required. Please provide a valid project ID and secret in the basic authentication header.

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verdict_reason_override_description_too_long

400 Verdict reason override description too long

The override description may not exceed 500 characters.

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verdict_reason_override_invalid_verdict_action

400 Verdict reason override invalid verdict action

The override action provided was invalid. The override action must be one of ALLOW, CHALLENGE, BLOCK, or NONE (to delete an existing override).

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verdict_reason_override_not_supported

400 Verdict reason override not supported

You may not set an override for this verdict reason. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons that you may set overrides on.

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