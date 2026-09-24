cidr_block_invalid_prefix
400 Cidr block invalid prefix
The CIDR block provided was too large. The CIDR block prefix must be between 16 and 32, inclusive.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "cidr_block_invalid_prefix",
"error_message": "The CIDR block provided was too large. The CIDR block prefix must be between 16 and 32, inclusive.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#cidr_block_invalid_prefix"
}
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dfp_rule_invalid_cursor
400 Dfp rule invalid cursor
The submitted cursor is not valid. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "dfp_rule_invalid_cursor",
"error_message": "The submitted cursor is not valid. Please contact support@stytch.com for assistance.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#dfp_rule_invalid_cursor"
}
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invalid_action_for_rules
400 Invalid action for rules
The action provided is invalid. The action must be ‘ALLOW’, ‘BLOCK’, ‘CHALLENGE’, or ‘NONE’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_action_for_rules",
"error_message": "The action provided is invalid. The action must be 'ALLOW', 'BLOCK', 'CHALLENGE', or 'NONE'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_action_for_rules"
}
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invalid_asn
400 Invalid asn
The ASN provided was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_asn",
"error_message": "The ASN provided was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_asn"
}
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invalid_authorization_header
400 Invalid authorization header
The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.
Common Causes
- HTTP request is missing an Authorization header
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request is not formatted properly
- The Authorization header in the HTTP request has the incorrect credentials
Troubleshooting
- Check the Authorization header in the HTTP request for proper formatting.
- Always use the Basic Auth type in the header.
- Check the project credentials you entered match your API keys in the Dashboard.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_authorization_header",
"error_message": "The authorization header provided with the request is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_authorization_header"
}
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invalid_cidr_block
400 Invalid cidr block
The CIDR block provided was invalid. You must specify either a valid IP address or a valid CIDR block.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_cidr_block",
"error_message": "The CIDR block provided was invalid. You must specify either a valid IP address or a valid CIDR block.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_cidr_block"
}
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invalid_country_code
400 Invalid country code
The country code provided was invalid. Country codes must be valid ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_country_code",
"error_message": "The country code provided was invalid. Country codes must be valid ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 codes.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_country_code"
}
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invalid_country_code_allow_rule
400 Invalid country code allow rule
You may not set an ALLOW rule on a country code.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_country_code_allow_rule",
"error_message": "You may not set an ALLOW rule on a country code.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_country_code_allow_rule"
}
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invalid_external_metadata
400 Invalid external metadata
External metadata fields may not exceed 65 characters. They may only contain alphanumerics and the characters ’_’, ’-’, ’+’, ’.’, or ’@’.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_external_metadata",
"error_message": "External metadata fields may not exceed 65 characters. They may only contain alphanumerics and the characters '_', '-', '+', '.', or '@'.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_external_metadata"
}
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invalid_fingerprint_or_id
400 Invalid fingerprint or id
The fingerprint or ID provided was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_fingerprint_or_id",
"error_message": "The fingerprint or ID provided was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_fingerprint_or_id"
}
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invalid_project_id_authentication
400 Invalid project id authentication
The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To view your project ID please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_project_id_authentication",
"error_message": "The project ID provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new project or confirm an existing project ID please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_project_id_authentication"
}
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invalid_public_token_id
400 Invalid public token id
The
public_token used to instantiate the Stytch SDK is invalid. You can find your
public_token in the Project ID & API keys section of the Project Overview in the Stytch Dashboard.
Common Causes
- No
public_tokenwas passed in when loading the Stytch SDK.
- The
public_tokenpassed was invalid, e.g. it contains quotes, was of an incorrect length or format, etc.
Troubleshooting
- Check that your environment contains your Stytch
public_token.
- Check that you’re passing the
public_tokenin via the correct method. You can see how to launch each Stytch SDK by visiting their respective Docs.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_public_token_id",
"error_message": "public_token_id format is invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_public_token_id"
}
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invalid_request_error
400 Invalid request error
The request was invalid.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_request_error",
"error_message": "The request was invalid.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_request_error"
}
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invalid_secret_authentication
400 Invalid secret authentication
The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch Dashboard here.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_secret_authentication",
"error_message": "The secret provided in the basic authentication header is invalid. Please check to make sure the format is correct and there are no trailing whitespaces. To create a new secret for your project or to confirm an existing secret please visit the Stytch dashboard here: https://stytch.com/dashboard/api-keys.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_secret_authentication"
}
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invalid_verdict_reason
400 Invalid verdict reason
The verdict reason provided was invalid. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "invalid_verdict_reason",
"error_message": "The verdict reason provided was invalid. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#invalid_verdict_reason"
}
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mock_telemetry_id_in_live_project
400 Mock telemetry id in live project
Mock telemetry IDs (beta-mock-*) can only be used in test environments. Please use a real telemetry ID or switch to a test project.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "mock_telemetry_id_in_live_project",
"error_message": "Mock telemetry IDs (beta-mock-*) can only be used in test environments. Please use a real telemetry ID or switch to a test project.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#mock_telemetry_id_in_live_project"
}
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multiple_fingerprints_provided
400 Multiple fingerprints provided
The request included multiple fingerprints, IDs, and/or IPGEO attributes. The SetRules endpoint can only modify one identifier at a time.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "multiple_fingerprints_provided",
"error_message": "The request included multiple fingerprints, IDs, and/or IPGEO attributes. The SetRules endpoint can only modify one identifier at a time.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#multiple_fingerprints_provided"
}
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no_fingerprint_provided
400 No fingerprint provided
The request did not include a fingerprint, ID, or IPGEO attribute. The Set Rules endpoint needs an identifier to be able to set a rule.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "no_fingerprint_provided",
"error_message": "The request did not include a fingerprint, ID, or IPGEO attribute. The Set Rules endpoint needs an identifier to be able to set a rule.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#no_fingerprint_provided"
}
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project_id_secret_required
400 Project id secret required
This request is using a public token, but a project ID and secret are required. Please provide a valid project ID and secret in the basic authentication header.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "project_id_secret_required",
"error_message": "This request is using a public token, but a project ID and secret are required. Please provide a valid project ID and secret in the basic authentication header.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#project_id_secret_required"
}
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verdict_reason_override_description_too_long
400 Verdict reason override description too long
The override description may not exceed 500 characters.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "verdict_reason_override_description_too_long",
"error_message": "The override description may not exceed 500 characters.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#verdict_reason_override_description_too_long"
}
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verdict_reason_override_invalid_verdict_action
400 Verdict reason override invalid verdict action
The override action provided was invalid. The override action must be one of ALLOW, CHALLENGE, BLOCK, or NONE (to delete an existing override).
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "verdict_reason_override_invalid_verdict_action",
"error_message": "The override action provided was invalid. The override action must be one of ALLOW, CHALLENGE, BLOCK, or NONE (to delete an existing override).",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#verdict_reason_override_invalid_verdict_action"
}
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verdict_reason_override_not_supported
400 Verdict reason override not supported
You may not set an override for this verdict reason. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons that you may set overrides on.
{
"status_code": 400,
"request_id": "request-id-test-b05c992f-ebdc-489d-a754-c7e70ba13141",
"error_type": "verdict_reason_override_not_supported",
"error_message": "You may not set an override for this verdict reason. Please see the docs for a full list of valid verdict reasons that you may set overrides on.",
"error_url": "https://stytch.com/docs/api-reference/fraud/api/errors/400#verdict_reason_override_not_supported"
}