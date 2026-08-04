2xxsuccess status codes confirm that your request worked as expected.
4xxerror status codes indicate an error because of the information provided (e.g., a required parameter was omitted).
5xxerror status codes are rare and indicate an error with Stytch’s servers.
4xx errors generally require some action to be taken to resolve them. Below is a list of possible error codes that can be returned, along with additional information about how to resolve them. These types of errors also include the
url attribute with a direct link to the specific error code it corresponds to.