{
"template_id": "<string>",
"name": "<string>",
"sender_information": {
"from_local_part": "<string>",
"from_domain": "<string>",
"from_name": "<string>",
"reply_to_local_part": "<string>",
"reply_to_name": "<string>"
},
"prebuilt_customization": {
"button_border_radius": 123,
"button_color": "<string>",
"button_text_color": "<string>"
},
"custom_html_customization": {
"html_content": "<string>",
"plaintext_content": "<string>",
"subject": "<string>"
}
}
Email Templates
Email Template Object
The object representing an email template.
In the request body, either
prebuilt_customization or
custom_html_customization may be specified but not both. If both are provided, a 400 Bad Request will be returned with an
invalid_argument error.