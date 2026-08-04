{}
Event Log Streaming
Destination Config Object
The object representing the streaming destination configuration to create/update.
This object is also part of the response in successful Create and Update endpoint calls. In the Get endpoint, the sensitive data like API keys and passwords are masked, and only the last 4 characters are provided.
In the request body, either
grafana_loki or
datadog must be specified, which matches the destination type. If both, none, or the wrong attribute is specified, a 400 Bad Request will be returned with an
invalid_argument error.