The object representing the streaming destination configuration to create/update.

In the request body, either grafana_loki or datadog must be specified, which matches the destination type. If both, none, or the wrong attribute is specified, a 400 Bad Request will be returned with an invalid_argument error.

This object is also part of the response in successful Create and Update endpoint calls. In the Get endpoint, the sensitive data like API keys and passwords are masked, and only the last 4 characters are provided.