{
"stytch_resources": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"available_actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
],
"custom_roles": [
{
"role_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"permissions": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
}
],
"custom_resources": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"available_actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
],
"custom_scopes": [
{
"scope": "<string>",
"description": "<string>",
"permissions": [
{
"resource_id": "<string>",
"actions": [
"<string>"
]
}
]
}
]
}
RBAC
RBAC Policy Object
RBAC policy for your project
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