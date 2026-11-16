- Prompt the user to authenticate their primary factor.
- Prompt the user to authenticate their secondary factor, leveraging the Stytch Session from Step 1 to create a new Session that contains both authentication factors.
- Enforce MFA by inspecting the
authentication_factorsarray on the Stytch Session object in your application’s authorization logic.
MFA factor combinationsYou can customize which primary and secondary authentication methods you’d like to offer your users:
The primary and secondary factors that you choose should confirm your user’s identity in two different ways – for example, Email Magic Links and Email OTP are not a secure primary and secondary factor combination, because they both prove ownership of the same factor (an email address). Email Magic Links and TOTP are a secure combination, because they prove ownership of an email address and ownership of the TOTP authenticator app. If a user has multiple factors set up, our frontend SDKs will require a secure combination of factors to be authenticated before allowing the user to take sensitive actions, like adding or removing auth factors. For additional information about this, see here.
|Product
|Valid as primary factor
|Valid as secondary factor
|Requirements
|Crypto Wallets
|Yes
|Yes
|Magic Links
|Yes
|Yes
|OAuth
|Yes
|Yes
|OTP (Email, SMS, and WhatsApp)
|Yes
|Yes
|Passwords
|Yes
|Yes
|The user’s email address must be verified before adding a secondary factor to a Stytch User with a password. Otherwise, a password reset will be required.
|Passkeys
|Yes
|Yes
|The user must already have another primary factor before registering a passkey. After a passkey is registered, it can be used as a primary or secondary factor.
|TOTP
|No
|Yes
|Can only be used as a secondary factor.
|WebAuthn
|Yes
|Yes
|The user must already have another primary factor before creating a WebAuthn registration. After a WebAuthn registration is created, it can be used as a primary or secondary factor.