Authentication
Mobile Biometrics
Biometrics have become a popular way for apps to layer low-friction step-up auth into user workflows — for good reason. Biometrics ensure a user demonstrates both possession of an original device and a unique biometric trait. Between our iOS SDK, Android SDK, and React Native SDKs, Stytch supports Mobile Biometrics natively on all Apple and Android devices. Check out our iOS SDK Docs, React Native SDK docs, or Android SDK docs to integrate native biometrics into your app.