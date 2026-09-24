Enforce RBAC permissions in your application’s frontend and backend.

To enforce RBAC permissions in your application, it is critical to:

Gate UI and User actions in the frontend

actions in the frontend Confirm authentication and authorization on your backend before honoring requests

​ Frontend authorization checks

Use Stytch’s frontend SDKs to check permissions client-side.

React SDK Next.js SDK Vanilla JS SDK React Native

​ Conditionally render UI based on permissions

Adapt UI based on permissions, even when your backend will enforce them.

React Next.js Vanilla JS import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; import { useStytch } from '@stytch/react' ; const DocumentActions = () => { const stytch = useStytch (); const [ canReadDocument , setCanReadDocument ] = useState ( false ); const [ canWriteDocument , setCanWriteDocument ] = useState ( false ); useEffect (() => { const fetchPermissions = async () => { setCanReadDocument ( await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' )); setCanWriteDocument ( await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' )); }; fetchPermissions (); }, [ stytch ]); return ( < div > < button disabled = { ! canReadDocument } > View Document </ button > { canWriteDocument && < button > Edit Document </ button > } </ div > ); }; import { useEffect , useState } from 'react' ; import { useStytch } from '@stytch/nextjs' ; const DocumentActions = () => { const stytch = useStytch (); const [ canReadDocument , setCanReadDocument ] = useState ( false ); const [ canWriteDocument , setCanWriteDocument ] = useState ( false ); useEffect (() => { const fetchPermissions = async () => { setCanReadDocument ( await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' )); setCanWriteDocument ( await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' )); }; fetchPermissions (); }, [ stytch ]); return ( < div > < button disabled = { ! canReadDocument } > View Document </ button > { canWriteDocument && < button > Edit Document </ button > } </ div > ); }; import { StytchClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js' ; const stytch = new StytchClient ( 'PUBLIC_TOKEN' ); const canReadDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); const canWriteDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'write' );

​ Check permissions before making API requests

Pre-emptive checks avoid unnecessary requests and prevent users from entering flows they cannot complete.

const canReadDocument = await stytch . rbac . isAuthorized ( 'documents' , 'read' ); if ( ! canReadDocument ) { throw new Error ( 'You do not have permission to read documents' ); } loadDocument ();

​ Backend authorization checks

Always perform server-side authorization checks by authenticating a valid Session Token or Session JWT.