- Gate UI and actions in the frontend
- Confirm authentication and authorization on your backend before honoring requests
Frontend authorization checksUse Stytch’s frontend SDKs to check permissions client-side.
React SDK
Next.js SDK
Vanilla JS SDK
React Native
Conditionally render UI based on permissionsAdapt UI based on permissions, even when your backend will enforce them.
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { useStytch } from '@stytch/react';
const DocumentActions = () => {
const stytch = useStytch();
const [canReadDocument, setCanReadDocument] = useState(false);
const [canWriteDocument, setCanWriteDocument] = useState(false);
useEffect(() => {
const fetchPermissions = async () => {
setCanReadDocument(await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read'));
setCanWriteDocument(await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'write'));
};
fetchPermissions();
}, [stytch]);
return (
<div>
<button disabled={!canReadDocument}>View Document</button>
{canWriteDocument && <button>Edit Document</button>}
</div>
);
};
import { useEffect, useState } from 'react';
import { useStytch } from '@stytch/nextjs';
const DocumentActions = () => {
const stytch = useStytch();
const [canReadDocument, setCanReadDocument] = useState(false);
const [canWriteDocument, setCanWriteDocument] = useState(false);
useEffect(() => {
const fetchPermissions = async () => {
setCanReadDocument(await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read'));
setCanWriteDocument(await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'write'));
};
fetchPermissions();
}, [stytch]);
return (
<div>
<button disabled={!canReadDocument}>View Document</button>
{canWriteDocument && <button>Edit Document</button>}
</div>
);
};
import { StytchClient } from '@stytch/vanilla-js';
const stytch = new StytchClient('PUBLIC_TOKEN');
const canReadDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read');
const canWriteDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'write');
Check permissions before making API requestsPre-emptive checks avoid unnecessary requests and prevent users from entering flows they cannot complete.
const canReadDocument = await stytch.rbac.isAuthorized('documents', 'read');
if (!canReadDocument) {
throw new Error('You do not have permission to read documents');
}
loadDocument();
Backend authorization checksAlways perform server-side authorization checks by authenticating a valid Session Token or Session JWT.
- Session Tokens
- Session JWTs
If you use Session Tokens, call the Authenticate Session endpoint with an authorization check.
resp = stytch_client.sessions.authenticate(
session_token='mZAYn5aLEqKUlZ_Ad9U_fWr38GaAQ1oFAhT8ds245v7Q',
authorization_check={
'resource_id': 'documents',
'action': 'edit',
}
)
if resp.status_code != 200:
return 'not authenticated', 401
if not resp.authorized:
return 'unauthorized', 403