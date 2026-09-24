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To enforce RBAC permissions in your application, it is critical to:
  • Gate UI and actions in the frontend
  • Confirm authentication and authorization on your backend before honoring requests

Frontend authorization checks

Use Stytch’s frontend SDKs to check permissions client-side.

React SDK

Next.js SDK

Vanilla JS SDK

React Native

Conditionally render UI based on permissions

Adapt UI based on permissions, even when your backend will enforce them.

Check permissions before making API requests

Pre-emptive checks avoid unnecessary requests and prevent users from entering flows they cannot complete.

Backend authorization checks

Always perform server-side authorization checks by authenticating a valid Session Token or Session JWT.
If you use Session Tokens, call the Authenticate Session endpoint with an authorization check.

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