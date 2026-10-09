Encode additional information into your session JWTs using custom claims.

​ Use case

Store or pass user information: Pass temporary session state or user metadata to your application.

Pass temporary session state or user metadata to your application. Integrate with 3rd-party services: Integrate with providers that support JWT-based authentication.

Integrate with providers that support JWT-based authentication. Implement custom authorization logic: Use custom claim templates to pass RBAC information to sessions.

​ Add custom claims to a session

Include the session_custom_claims argument on any authenticate method to add custom claims to a session. This argument takes in an arbitrary JSON object—which may be represented as a map , dictionary , or object:

# initial claims object {} stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims = { "key_1" : 1 , "key_2" : 2 }) # current claims object {"key_1": 1, "key_2": 2} stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims = { "key_1" : 9 }) # resulting claims object {"key_1": 9, "key_2": 2}

​ Remove claims

Supply a null value to delete a key:

# current claims object {"key_1": 1, "key_2": 2} stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims = { "key_1" : null}) # resulting claims object {"key_2": 2}

Using nested claim objects If the value of a custom claim is a JSON object, the nested values can be updated or deleted using the same methods as above: sessions.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims = { "b" : null, "c" : 3.5 , "e" : { "nested1" : "val1" , "nested2" : "val2" } }) # resulting claims object # { # "c": 3.5, # "d": 4, # "e": { # "nested1": "val1", # "nested2": "val2" # } # } stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims = { "e" : { "nested1" : nil, "nested3" : "val3" } ) # resulting claims object # { # "c": 3.5, # "d": 4, # "e": { # "nested2": "val2", # "nested3": "val3" # } # }

​ Custom claim templates

every session. Use custom claim templates to add the same set of claims tosession.

The JSON object output for a particular user will be used as the initial set of custom claims for all of that user’s sessions.

Claims from templates can still be added, updated, or deleted by passing in a session_custom_claims argument in an API request.

argument in an API request. Updates to the custom claim template or user metadata propagate to existing sessions the next time a JWT is minted.

Previously minted JWTs are immutable and cannot be updated.

​ Markup syntax

Custom claim template markup language uses {{ variable }} syntax to denote information that should be passed in at runtime.

​ User metadata

Use dot notation to access nested fields when handling User metadata. For example, {{ user.trusted_metadata.subscription.level }} accesses the level field of the subscription object in the trusted_metadata on a User object.

​ User RBAC values

The variable {{ user.rbac.roles }} is evaluated as an array of all role IDs assigned to the user, e.g. ["stytch_user", "editor", "support_admin"] .

The variable {{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }} is evaluated as an array of all actions the user can perform on the specific resources. For example, {{ user.rbac.documents.actions }} might be evaluated as ["create", "read", "delete"] .

​ User email addresses

A User can have multiple email addresses, so the variable {{ user.emails }} is evaluated as an array of all email addresses on the User, e.g. ["user@example.com", "user@acme.com"] . If the User has no email addresses, it is evaluated as an empty array.

​ List of supported template variables

{{ user.external_id }}

{{ user.user_id }}

{{ user.full_name }}

{{ user.emails }}

{{ user.rbac.roles }}

{{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }}

{{ user.trusted_metadata.$PATH }}

Example The template: { "https://hasura.io/jwt/claims" : { "x-hasura-default-role" : "reader" , "x-hasura-allowed-roles" : { { user.rbac.roles }}, "x-hasura-user-id" : { { user.user_id }}, "x-hasura-custom-key" : { { user.trusted_metadata.custom_key }}, } } could be combined with the user’s information: { "user_id" : "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6" , "trusted_metadata" : { "custom_key" : "custom-value" } } to produce the final set of custom claims: { "https://hasura.io/jwt/claims" : { "x-hasura-default-role" : "reader" , "x-hasura-allowed-roles" : [ "admin" , "reader" ], "x-hasura-user-id" : "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6" , "x-hasura-custom-key" : "custom-value" , } }

Both API-driven custom claims and custom claim templates share these limitations:

​ List of reserved claims

These claims are reserved and will result in an error if set:

iss

sub

aud

exp

nbf

iat

jti

https://stytch.com/*

​ Size limit

Total claims size cannot exceed 4kb.

​ JWT immutability

A JWT cannot be modified once it is minted. You must authenticate again to update claims.