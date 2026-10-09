Use case
- Store or pass user information: Pass temporary session state or user metadata to your application.
- Integrate with 3rd-party services: Integrate with providers that support JWT-based authentication.
- Implement custom authorization logic: Use custom claim templates to pass RBAC information to sessions.
Add custom claims to a sessionInclude the
session_custom_claims argument on any authenticate method to add custom claims to a session. This argument takes in an arbitrary JSON object—which may be represented as a
map,
dictionary, or object:
# initial claims object {}
stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims={"key_1": 1, "key_2": 2})
# current claims object {"key_1": 1, "key_2": 2}
stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims={"key_1": 9})
# resulting claims object {"key_1": 9, "key_2": 2}
Remove claimsSupply a
null value to delete a key:
# current claims object {"key_1": 1, "key_2": 2}
stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims={"key_1": null})
# resulting claims object {"key_2": 2}
Using nested claim objects
Using nested claim objects
If the value of a custom claim is a JSON object, the nested values can be updated or deleted using the same methods as above:
sessions.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims={
"b": null,
"c": 3.5,
"e": {
"nested1": "val1",
"nested2": "val2"
}
})
# resulting claims object
# {
# "c": 3.5,
# "d": 4,
# "e": {
# "nested1": "val1",
# "nested2": "val2"
# }
# }
stytch.session.authenticate(token, session_custom_claims={
"e": {
"nested1": nil,
"nested3": "val3"
}
)
# resulting claims object
# {
# "c": 3.5,
# "d": 4,
# "e": {
# "nested2": "val2",
# "nested3": "val3"
# }
# }
Custom claim templatesUse custom claim templates to add the same set of claims to every session.
- The JSON object output for a particular user will be used as the initial set of custom claims for all of that user’s sessions.
- Claims from templates can still be added, updated, or deleted by passing in a
session_custom_claimsargument in an API request.
- Updates to the custom claim template or user metadata propagate to existing sessions the next time a JWT is minted.
- Previously minted JWTs are immutable and cannot be updated.
Markup syntaxCustom claim template markup language uses
{{ variable }} syntax to denote information that should be passed in at runtime.
User metadataUse dot notation to access nested fields when handling User metadata. For example,
{{ user.trusted_metadata.subscription.level }} accesses the
level field of the
subscription object in the
trusted_metadata on a User object.
User RBAC valuesThe variable
{{ user.rbac.roles }} is evaluated as an array of all role IDs assigned to the user, e.g.
["stytch_user", "editor", "support_admin"].
The variable
{{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }} is evaluated as an array of all actions the user can perform on the specific resources. For example,
{{ user.rbac.documents.actions }} might be evaluated as
["create", "read", "delete"].
User email addressesA User can have multiple email addresses, so the variable
{{ user.emails }} is evaluated as an array of all email addresses on the User, e.g.
["user@example.com", "user@acme.com"]. If the User has no email addresses, it is evaluated as an empty array.
List of supported template variables
{{ user.external_id }}
{{ user.user_id }}
{{ user.full_name }}
{{ user.emails }}
{{ user.rbac.roles }}
{{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }}
{{ user.trusted_metadata.$PATH }}
Example
Example
The template:
could be combined with the user’s information:
{
"https://hasura.io/jwt/claims": {
"x-hasura-default-role": "reader",
"x-hasura-allowed-roles": {{ user.rbac.roles }},
"x-hasura-user-id": {{ user.user_id }},
"x-hasura-custom-key": {{ user.trusted_metadata.custom_key }},
}
}
to produce the final set of custom claims:
{
"user_id": "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
"trusted_metadata": {
"custom_key": "custom-value"
}
}
{
"https://hasura.io/jwt/claims": {
"x-hasura-default-role": "reader",
"x-hasura-allowed-roles": ["admin", "reader"],
"x-hasura-user-id": "user-test-16d9ba61-97a1-4ba4-9720-b03761dc50c6",
"x-hasura-custom-key": "custom-value",
}
}
LimitationsBoth API-driven custom claims and custom claim templates share these limitations:
List of reserved claimsThese claims are reserved and will result in an error if set:
iss
sub
aud
exp
nbf
iat
jti
https://stytch.com/*