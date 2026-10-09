Skip to main content

Use case

  • Store or pass user information: Pass temporary session state or user metadata to your application.
  • Integrate with 3rd-party services: Integrate with providers that support JWT-based authentication.
  • Implement custom authorization logic: Use custom claim templates to pass RBAC information to sessions.

Add custom claims to a session

Include the session_custom_claims argument on any authenticate method to add custom claims to a session. This argument takes in an arbitrary JSON object—which may be represented as a map, dictionary, or object:

Remove claims

Supply a null value to delete a key:
If the value of a custom claim is a JSON object, the nested values can be updated or deleted using the same methods as above:

Custom claim templates

Use custom claim templates to add the same set of claims to every session.
  • The JSON object output for a particular user will be used as the initial set of custom claims for all of that user’s sessions.
  • Claims from templates can still be added, updated, or deleted by passing in a session_custom_claims argument in an API request.
  • Updates to the custom claim template or user metadata propagate to existing sessions the next time a JWT is minted.
  • Previously minted JWTs are immutable and cannot be updated.

Markup syntax

Custom claim template markup language uses {{ variable }} syntax to denote information that should be passed in at runtime.

User metadata

Use dot notation to access nested fields when handling User metadata. For example, {{ user.trusted_metadata.subscription.level }} accesses the level field of the subscription object in the trusted_metadata on a User object.

User RBAC values

The variable {{ user.rbac.roles }} is evaluated as an array of all role IDs assigned to the user, e.g. ["stytch_user", "editor", "support_admin"]. The variable {{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }} is evaluated as an array of all actions the user can perform on the specific resources. For example, {{ user.rbac.documents.actions }} might be evaluated as ["create", "read", "delete"].

User email addresses

A User can have multiple email addresses, so the variable {{ user.emails }} is evaluated as an array of all email addresses on the User, e.g. ["user@example.com", "user@acme.com"]. If the User has no email addresses, it is evaluated as an empty array.

List of supported template variables

  • {{ user.external_id }}
  • {{ user.user_id }}
  • {{ user.full_name }}
  • {{ user.emails }}
  • {{ user.rbac.roles }}
  • {{ user.rbac.$RESOURCE_ID.actions }}
  • {{ user.trusted_metadata.$PATH }}
The template:
could be combined with the user’s information:
to produce the final set of custom claims:

Limitations

Both API-driven custom claims and custom claim templates share these limitations:

List of reserved claims

These claims are reserved and will result in an error if set:
  • iss
  • sub
  • aud
  • exp
  • nbf
  • iat
  • jti
  • https://stytch.com/*

Size limit

Total claims size cannot exceed 4kb.

JWT immutability

A JWT cannot be modified once it is minted. You must authenticate again to update claims.