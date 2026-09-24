Build auth
Quickstart to add login or signup to your application.
See examples
Sample apps showcasing how to authenticate users and manage sessions.
API & SDK reference
See reference documentation for the Stytch Consumer API and SDKs.
Flexible, secure platform
OAuth
Add provider-based logins like Google, Apple, and Github.
One-time passcodes
Send passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.
Magic links
One-click, passwordless login through a magic link.
Passkeys
Add passwordless login using biometrics or PINs.
Biometrics
Native biometrics support for mobile apps.
Passwords
Add a traditional password-based login or signup.
MFA
Add 2-factor authentication for more security.
Bot and fraud protection
Prevent fraud and abuse with device intelligence.
New device notifications
Alert users when a new device login is detected.
AI agent authentication
AI agents
Enable AI agents to securely connect to your application.
Connected Apps
Enable your application to become an OAuth and OIDC Authorization server.