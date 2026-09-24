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Build auth

Quickstart to add login or signup to your application.

See examples

Sample apps showcasing how to authenticate users and manage sessions.

API & SDK reference

See reference documentation for the Stytch Consumer API and SDKs.

Flexible, secure platform

OAuth

Add provider-based logins like Google, Apple, and Github.

One-time passcodes

Send passcodes via SMS, email, or WhatsApp.

Magic links

One-click, passwordless login through a magic link.

Passkeys

Add passwordless login using biometrics or PINs.

Biometrics

Native biometrics support for mobile apps.

Passwords

Add a traditional password-based login or signup.

MFA

Add 2-factor authentication for more security.

Bot and fraud protection

Prevent fraud and abuse with device intelligence.

New device notifications

Alert users when a new device login is detected.

AI agent authentication

AI agents

Enable AI agents to securely connect to your application.

Connected Apps

Enable your application to become an OAuth and OIDC Authorization server.