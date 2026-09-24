Instructions for using LLMs and AI coding tools with Stytch documentation.

Use these docs with LLMs and AI coding tools to get faster answers, generate code, and stay aligned with Stytch best practices. This page covers the built-in options on each doc page, plus the shared llms.txt files and the on-site AI bot.

​ Context menu

Every page has a dropdown in the top right. Use it to:

Copy page : Copy a Markdown version of the current page to your clipboard (ideal for pasting into ChatGPT, Claude, or other LLMs).

: Copy a Markdown version of the current page to your clipboard (ideal for pasting into ChatGPT, Claude, or other LLMs). View as Markdown : Open the page as plain text so you can copy sections or save them locally.

: Open the page as plain text so you can copy sections or save them locally. Open in ChatGPT / Claude: Send the page to your chosen LLM with one click.

This is the fastest way to share the exact page you are reading with an LLM, without manual copying or formatting.

Use the built-in assistant to ask questions in-context while you browse:

Ask for explanations of concepts on the current page.

Request examples (e.g., “show a minimal redirect URL example”).

Clarify how multiple docs pages fit together.

​ Use llms.txt and llms-full.txt

If you want a broader context for LLMs and coding tools, use the site-wide LLM exports:

llms.txt : A concise summary to provide high-level context.

: A concise summary to provide high-level context. llms-full.txt : A larger, more comprehensive reference.

You can load either file directly into an editor or attach it to your AI tool of choice. For example: