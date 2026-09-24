llms.txt files and the on-site AI bot.
Context menuEvery page has a dropdown in the top right. Use it to:
- Copy page: Copy a Markdown version of the current page to your clipboard (ideal for pasting into ChatGPT, Claude, or other LLMs).
- View as Markdown: Open the page as plain text so you can copy sections or save them locally.
- Open in ChatGPT / Claude: Send the page to your chosen LLM with one click.
AssistantUse the built-in assistant to ask questions in-context while you browse:
- Ask for explanations of concepts on the current page.
- Request examples (e.g., “show a minimal redirect URL example”).
- Clarify how multiple docs pages fit together.
Use
If you want a broader context for LLMs and coding tools, use the site-wide LLM exports:
llms.txt and
llms-full.txt
llms.txt: A concise summary to provide high-level context.
llms-full.txt: A larger, more comprehensive reference.
- Paste into ChatGPT or Claude to prime the conversation.
- Add to Cursor as documentation context.
- Use as a reference in your own prompts or internal documentation.